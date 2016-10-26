5 small but fabulous bathrooms

This super cute little bathroom has some fairly wild tile designs. This kind of thing could easily be a little too much. But when it's combined with great lighting, an uncluttered design and a great big mirror you have a little bathroom with a lot of distinction. Finally, check out the table-mounted wash basins we have seen today. This kind of design can be combined with a storage unit to keep up those clean uninterrupted lines of sight in a small bathroom.

