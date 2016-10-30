The happy and cosy wooden family home

Do you have children? Planning on having some? Designing a family home isn’t a no-brainer, it involves careful deliberation, planning and often, professional assistance. However, there are plenty of exciting things to consider when building a dwelling that’s family friendly. Not only do you have to think about an abode that supports babies and toddlers, but also one that will grow with your children, and last for years to come.
Today’s feature home ticks all of these boxes. Constructed with materials that create a visually striking aesthetic, as well as environmentally friendly construction methods, which improve the dwelling’s green rating. Situated in Tokyo, the property has been conceived and brought to life thanks to the team at Atelier GLOCAL. One of the most stunning additions to this dwelling is located on its façade. Clad with a gorgeous medium tone timber, the appearance of this house definitely stands out from the rest. It is earthy, and manages to blend in with the surrounding landscape, while maximising its warmth and inviting aura. Would you like to take a peek inside? Let’s see what surprises this home has in store for us…
Our first image of this house comes from the front garden and porch, which is where this small table and chairs are located. The front door can be see here, and is tucked away neatly, almost imperceptible from the street.
Cosy and enjoyable, the architects have designed this home to maximise every available piece of land, ensuring it is usable and idyllic.
The façade is definitely one of the most noticeable aspects of this dwelling. The timber that has been employed is natural and inviting, while environmentally friendly as well. An asymmetrical gable roof brings a sense of individuality, similar to a saltbox house, yet with a far more oriental aesthetic.
Constructed on a rather small urban plot the gardens have been strategically placed to offer privacy from neighbours, as well as integrate the property with its organic surrounds.
To give you a better idea of where the small sitting area is located, we take a look at the entrance, as see from the front gate. The sliding glass doors benefit the home’s interior, by allowing in ample natural light, and provide an easy, integrated ambience with the garden space and patio.
The grey tiled walkway is a nice contrasting choice, when paired against the characterful timber exterior. Easy to clean and maintain, this means the dwelling is low-maintenance and graceful.
Inside the home the colour scheme is inviting and warm. The standout feature here is the wood stove fireplace, which allows the family to gather during the cooler months, while still having a good connection with the garden and outdoors, thanks to the large sliding doors.
The architects and designers have opted for warm, pastel yellow hue for the interior walls, this creates a sense of harmony and pairs beautifully with the rustic timber features.
Turning around we can see into the kitchen and dining room. Here we are able to see the extent of the timber tones that have been employed. The floor, furniture, joinery and architectural features are definitely a standout in this space, while ensuring the ambience is warm and welcoming.
The large and long dining table has been set with an array of interesting chairs, bringing eclecticism to the space, as well as plenty of character!
Have you seen a more welcoming home office or workspace? Tucked into the corner of the room, this functional space has built in timber joinery, offering a space for papers and domestic odds and ends. Practical and usable, this space definitely makes the most of the room, and complements the area wonderfully.
One the second floor we head into the bathroom to catch a glimpse of a truly spa-esque room. Clad in timber, the area feels more like a luxurious getaway than a family bathroom. The timber that has been utilised is lighter in colour, opening up the room, as opposed to the darker tones employed in other areas of the home.
This dwelling is definitely a practical and lovely family home, where timber functions not simply as a building material, but as a versatile way to add warmth and ambience to a new-build house.
What do you think of this timber home?