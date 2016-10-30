The happy and cosy wooden family home

Do you have children? Planning on having some? Designing a family home isn’t a no-brainer, it involves careful deliberation, planning and often, professional assistance. However, there are plenty of exciting things to consider when building a dwelling that’s family friendly. Not only do you have to think about an abode that supports babies and toddlers, but also one that will grow with your children, and last for years to come.

Today’s feature home ticks all of these boxes. Constructed with materials that create a visually striking aesthetic, as well as environmentally friendly construction methods, which improve the dwelling’s green rating. Situated in Tokyo, the property has been conceived and brought to life thanks to the team at Atelier GLOCAL. One of the most stunning additions to this dwelling is located on its façade. Clad with a gorgeous medium tone timber, the appearance of this house definitely stands out from the rest. It is earthy, and manages to blend in with the surrounding landscape, while maximising its warmth and inviting aura. Would you like to take a peek inside? Let’s see what surprises this home has in store for us…