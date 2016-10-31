The compact box home with a surprising interior

Today on homify we are heading to the tiny yet impressive island nation of Japan. Situated in a dense urban landscape, we are privileged to tour an interesting and individual abode. Conceived by the astute team at Studio Poh, this single-family dwelling boasts engaging and warm interiors, surrounded by a striking metallic cube façade. Not your ordinary family residence, this property stands out from the neighbouring architectural vernacular with its strong lines, angles and visually engaging form.

On the ground floor sits functional workspaces, while the upper storey boasts the living space, kitchen and terrace. Peeking out from the square façade cut out, the terrace enjoys scenic views over the district. Light-filled and eye-catching, the architects have worked to provide privacy, while ensuring the home doesn’t lose its sense of engagement with the community.

Would you like to take a peek inside this modern and attention-grabbing Japanese property? Let’s take a wander inside…