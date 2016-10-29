Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 tricks to give your home a celebrity-style makeover

press profile homify press profile homify
Greenfield Villa Hong Kong, Urban Design and Build Urban Design and Build
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to lavish, luxurious and swoon-worthy homes, celebrities have it in the bag. Hollywood’s biggest tastemakers and trendsetters often have the means and the money to design their homes in the most opulent and extravagant ways, which is why they are ideal to emulate, mimic and copy!

Today on homify we’re focusing our attention on celebrity-style and how you can achieve a little glitz and glam, while upping your décor game. Want to impress, stun and inspire? You need an infusion of distinction and eminence in your abode, and we know just how to you can get it. Are you ready to renovate, renew and refresh your residence? Read on below and get started today!

1. Flashy detailing, and show-off styling!

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Modern houses Sky,Blue,Water,Shade,Building,Urban design,Real estate,Facade,Condominium,Wood
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Magazine editorial—House in Sai Kung by Millimeter

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Ok, so most of us won’t own a rosso corsa Ferrari, but we can definitely impart flashy details in other areas of the home. If you are remodelling, add plenty of glazing, and opt for show-off styling like this wonderful Hong Kong home has.

2. A statement-making item

GW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist living room
arctitudesign

GW's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

Choose one item for your open plan living room, and show it off! This baby grand piano is a fabulous example, but you could also include a bar, a library wall, an indoor water feature, a plant, or some artwork. Get creative and think outside the box.

3. Somewhere to entertain your many friends…

oriental vintage, ample design co ltd ample design co ltd Picture frame,Furniture,Table,Wood,Chair,Hall,Flooring,Interior design,Living room,Architecture
ample design co ltd

oriental vintage

ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd

Dinner parties, dinner parties and more dinner parties! Set aside a luxurious space in your home, and ensure it is decked out with some great furniture to allow yourself to host an unforgettable soirée.

4. A sleek chef’s kitchen

Greenfield Villa Hong Kong, Urban Design and Build Urban Design and Build
Urban Design and Build

Greenfield Villa Hong Kong

Urban Design and Build
Urban Design and Build
Urban Design and Build

Now that you have somewhere to entertain your friends, you are going to need somewhere for the caterers to cook you a fabulously inspiring meal. The kitchen is more than simply a place to cook however, it’s a statement, and the more luxurious the better!

5. Get yourself a luxury bathtub immediately!

oriental vintage, ample design co ltd ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd

oriental vintage

ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd

Whether you are a celebrity or not, you will benefit from a luxurious space to soak your body and relax you mind. Pay attention to your tub, perhaps call in the professionals, and watch the ambience and atmosphere in your home improve tenfold.

6. Modern furniture and (faux) animal skin rugs

Tycoon Place homify Modern living room
homify

Tycoon Place

homify
homify
homify

Make a statement with your furniture and opt for something modern or traditional, but make sure it stands out. Additionally, faux animal skin rugs are a timeless choice for any living room or den, and impart glamour and style effortlessly.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Create a space to get some sun

Greenfield Villa Hong Kong, Urban Design and Build Urban Design and Build
Urban Design and Build

Greenfield Villa Hong Kong

Urban Design and Build
Urban Design and Build
Urban Design and Build

If there is one thing your home most certainly will need, it is definitely somewhere for you to get some sun, and host your parties. A terrace is ideal, and you can steal a few design tops from this gorgeous yet compact space.

8. Go neutral and Scandinavian-esque with your scheme

Living Room Sensearchitects Limited Minimalist living room White Minimal,Interior Design,White,Simple,Relax,noodle,football,movie
Sensearchitects Limited

Living Room

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

There is something effortlessly luxurious about Scandinavian interiors, and don’t celebrities know it! Plenty of luxury celebrity homes (think Malibu, LA and Beverly Hills) boast this timeless and effortlessly gorgeous scheme. Go neutral with your interior and opt for simplicity, muted tones and freshen up the vibe with some statement blues and greens.

9. Consider your textiles and textures

The Summa I, FAK3 FAK3 Classic style living room Property,Table,Furniture,Picture frame,Building,Interior design,Lighting,Living room,Architecture,Flooring
FAK3

The Summa I

FAK3
FAK3
FAK3

Textiles can really alter a room, impart certain elegance, and exude refinement. For that celebrity air and ambience choose lavish materials and fabulously thick textiles. Think plush velvet, faux fur, as well as cloth wallpaper, timber wall panelling and plenty of sleek, high gloss finishes.

Are you ready to give your home a celebrity makeover? If you want more, check out: An absolutely gorgeous family home

18 staircase designs that will look fabulous in small homes
Do you have any other tips for our homify community? Let us know in the comments below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks