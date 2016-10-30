10 genius ways to use every inch of space in your home

Whether you live in a compact one-room home or a large luxurious mansion, you are going to want to get the most out of your space. Remodelling your interior rooms is definitely a start and will help you achieve a dwelling that not only looks clean, de-cluttered and liveable, but also acts in a practical way, with a sense of efficiency and usability.

Today on homify we looking at 10 clever ways you can use every inch of space in your abode. By employing some of these tips we’re sure you will create a residence that looks every bit as good as it feels. Have we piqued your interest? Read on below to learn more, and get started renewing your home today!