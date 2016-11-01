10 breathtaking home entrances and hallways

Have you always longed for a brilliant home entrance? The hallway or entry to the home is the first part your guests will see, and because first impressions last, investing in it is key to making your guests feel welcome. These 10 breathtaking home entrances are so cosy, inviting and attractive, your friends and family will be astounded when they visit your home! Let’s see what these clever interior designers put together, to make styling your entrance easy…
One of the easiest ways to make your entrance look a lot more inviting and graceful, is to add a lovely welcoming rug to the hallway. Alternatively, if the idea of a rug at your front door gives you nightmares about cleaning, then a pathway of colourful tiles is a great décor option too.
It’s amazing how fantastic your home can look with simple glazing, and this sleek staircase and glass hallway table are the perfect choice to accentuate your already spacious entrance. The marble floor and mustard yellow accent colour adds a warm and welcoming tone to this home.
This home is reminiscent of the Ottoman period, and if you’re a history buff, you may want to recreate a traditional style that appeals to you. Adding wood and warm lighting to your entrance will enhance an inviting ambience.
Going for a vibrant hue at the entrance of your home will enhance the light, the cheerful atmosphere and comfortable environment. It’s an awesome choice if quirky and eclectic detail are your thing.
There’s no better way to make your home entrance look and feel rich and opulent, than by adding some excellent artwork and historical objects. So if you’re a collector of some artefacts, then a gorgeous display adds an interesting effect to your home.
Including some bright and contemporary lighting and elegant mirrors will definitely enhance the style of the entrance, while creating a charming contemporary environment.
An adorable shoe cupboard is a great way to keep your floors clean and germ free. Add some coat hooks and go for some pastel décor to complete the cosy effect.
Fresh flowers are a great way to add some chic style to the home, along with a sensational scent. And you can never go wrong with white flowers, so bear that in mind.
Go for a lovely lamp on the table at the entrance, with a generous mirror to enhance the feeling of space in the home. The mirror will ensure that you never leave the house again with a bad hair day!
A seating area at your entrance is always great. It ensures that your guests are comfortable if they’re waiting for you, and can also be a welcome spot to put on your shoes before leaving the house. Make your entrance luxurious with the addition of some excellent lighting and a statement-making artwork feature, too. If you've been inspired by this feature, then here are 15 photos from a beautifully decorated home.