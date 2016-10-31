Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Before & after: this apartment was unrecognisable!

Justwords Justwords
REMODELAÇÃO APARTAMENTO, ÁGUAS LIVRES, Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

We are near the historically famed Aguas Livres Aqueduct in Lisbon today, and impressed by the 18th-century Portuguese architecture it displays. Close to this remarkable landmark, we chanced upon an apartment which once stood a dark, gloomy and shabby residence. Ageing interiors, dingy paint and dreary flooring made it a sorry sight indeed. But along came the architects at Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura E Remodelação De Interiores, to give this abode a bright, airy and delightfully contemporary makeover. Now, the renovated home is a dominantly white, cosy and warm place with sleek designs and modern accents. Read on to see how it happened…

Before & after: a depressing corridor becomes inviting

REMODELAÇÃO APARTAMENTO, ÁGUAS LIVRES, Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

The entrance of the apartment leads directly to a corridor, which then opens up into different functional areas. Previously, it lay gloomy, with shoddy walls and a wooden floor lost somewhere under layers of dirt and grime. But now, fresh white paint has brightened up the passage’s environs, and the original herringbone floor has been fully recovered. Recessed lights on the ceiling add to the inviting aura as well.

After: bright spaces

REMODELAÇÃO APARTAMENTO, ÁGUAS LIVRES, Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

Creamy white walls and matching doors enhance the openness of the abode, while natural light streams in generously to fill the interiors with happiness. The gleaming wooden floors lend warmth and cosiness too.

Before & after: from mundane to chic

REMODELAÇÃO APARTAMENTO, ÁGUAS LIVRES, Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Modern style bedroom
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

Faded blue paint and drab, neglected flooring made the apartment utterly unappealing before. Clutter also barred the adequate influx of sunlight. But now, the lavish use of creamy white hues and restored flooring make the interiors charming and optimistic. Without clutter, the large windows bring in oodles of sunlight too.

After: contemporary spaces

REMODELAÇÃO APARTAMENTO, ÁGUAS LIVRES, Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Modern style bedroom
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

The neat and bright renovated rooms enjoy ample space for arranging trendy furniture and moving around. Sunny windows allow natural light to flood the rooms and reflect beautifully on the polished wooden floor as well.

Before & after: the kitchen transforms incredibly

REMODELAÇÃO APARTAMENTO, ÁGUAS LIVRES, Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Modern kitchen
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

Originally, the kitchen was a nightmarish space with filthy shelves, chipping tiles, drab paint and cabinets falling off their hinges. It was in dire need of a complete and fashionable makeover, and that is exactly what the architects achieved! Modern appliances had to be brought in too.

After: smart new kitchen

REMODELAÇÃO APARTAMENTO, ÁGUAS LIVRES, Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Modern kitchen
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

Gleaming and sleek white cabinets, a neat wooden countertop, stylish chrome appliances, and beautifully patterned tiles on the floor make the kitchen a style statement in itself. A neat array of windows brings in tons of sunlight and helps the space stay bright and positive throughout the day.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Before & after: a scary bathroom shines again

REMODELAÇÃO APARTAMENTO, ÁGUAS LIVRES, Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Modern bathroom
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

Jarring and bold turquoise walls, dated white tiles, a morose floor and unappealing fixtures made the bathroom uninviting and shabby previously. But look at the white and grey beauty now! What an incredible change, right? A new arrangement of fixtures, modern designs and a stylish shower enclosure have now perked up things. The window has been made larger and more continuous than before, and allows sunlight to flood the bathroom more freely.

After: fashionable details

REMODELAÇÃO APARTAMENTO, ÁGUAS LIVRES, Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Modern bathroom
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

A mirror with a uniquely lit frame, a sleek sink and storage cabinet, contemporary fixtures and potted blooms make the bathroom a refreshing place in which to bathe.

Inspired by this smart and trendy transformation? Check out another makeover story for more ideas: The impressive makeover of a disastrous home.

10 genius ways to use every inch of space in your home
What do you think of the lovely new bathroom in this home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks