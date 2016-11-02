5 modern houses (with their plans to give you ideas!)

A well planned home is just as important as a good looking one. The blueprint, or plan, of a home is the foundation upon which the home is designed and built. In order to offer some real and tangible inspiration, we've brought you these plans, set to a scale of 1: 1000, where every 10 metres is represented by 1 centimetre on the plan. So rather than just pictures, we're presenting these blueprints so you can design a home which is both tasteful and functional. Come take a look at these house plans and homes to get a better idea and some much needed technical inspiration!
This plan is a well illustrated one, thanks to the use of colours and the clear demarcation of spaces and their functions. This has been done with the use of icons for furniture, which shows which area can be used for which purpose. The use of these elements makes this a friendly plan as far as the layman is concerned, and also shows the exact elements of the design which can be clearly understood by anyone.
The plan translates well in the actual home, which has been set in a straight, functional line. The fluidity of design is apparent in the way the spaces have been laid out with plenty of scope for thoroughfare and connectivity. Credit goes to the restoration and renovation experts at Novodeco.
The first floor of this home is well-integrated and connected with the other areas of the house, as per the plan. The garage has been set to one side, while the kitchen and bathroom are streamlined with the areas above.
The various areas of the home are well connected, with light pouring in naturally as the upstairs areas are free from obstruction. The stairs are set to one side and a natural palette has been put in place.
The main house and ceiling have been well planned, with a unique courtyard in the centre of the blueprint. This gives the home an open and natural feel, and allows light to enter on all sides.
The courtyard is the life of the home, as depicted in the plan. The wooden deck and the plants set in the small beds make for a neat statement, around which the rest of the home revolves.
This blueprint caters for the exact plan and dimensions of the outdoor area, in keeping with the design of the interiors, making it all much more organised.
The home draws to a smooth finish, with well-planned interiors spilling into the expansive exterior area. The timeless modernist finish is perfectly showcased in this grassy setting.
The quirky design of this tree-shaped home combines a fluidic concept with edgy style. The home is divided up into lots of smaller zones, making it practical for family life.
In reality, this private home has an unusual linear design with an industrial finish and geometric coloured lighting. Each part of this one-storey creation can be easily accessed, and the overall effect is contemporary and striking.
Impressed by these homes and their plans? Here are some more houses to inspire you: Small and lovable! 20 charming mini houses.