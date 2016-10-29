Your browser is out-of-date.

18 staircase designs that will look fabulous in small homes

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Attico all'Aventino, Blocco8 Architettura Blocco8 Architettura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
A staircase may seem like an impossible endeavor when dealing with the design of a small home. But the truth is that almost no other architectural feature can be moulded to suit a snug hallway or corridor as perfectly as a staircase. You might even be surprised to find that you have some cute little nooks in which to create extra storage. Of course, there is always the opportunity to make a really small staircase look utterly stylish too. As usual, we have lots of visual proof to get our readers inspired! Keep scrolling to see 18 staircase designs for small homes…

1. Steep and elegant

Bingham Avenue, Evening Hill, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

Bingham Avenue, Evening Hill, Poole

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

A very steep staircase design will help cut down on floor space. This kind of design really works best when combined with chunky, wooden treads like this.

2. Dark contrasts

I NEUTRI PERFETTI, Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni

Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d&#39;Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni

It's best to keep things simple when designing a very small set of stairs like this. But that doesn't mean it can't be striking! Check out the beautiful contrast of the lovely dark timber steps against the white, white walls.

3. Wavy lines adapted to the space

Un gioiello abitativo perfettamente integrato nel suo habitat naturale., Barra&Barra Srl Barra&Barra Srl Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Barra&Barra Srl

Barra&Barra Srl
Barra&amp;Barra Srl
Barra&Barra Srl

Curvy lines tend to make the eye flow around the room. This, of course, will make the home feel bigger. For the best effect, create lots of swaying curves with the staircase banister so it appears to glide to the upper floor like this. 

4. A staircase suspended from the ceiling

Objet élevé, Studio Mieke Meijer Studio Mieke Meijer Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Studio Mieke Meijer

Studio Mieke Meijer
Studio Mieke Meijer
Studio Mieke Meijer

The base of the staircase is definitely one of the biggest space-gobblers in a small home. Put it to work or just pare it down to the minimum. Consider a more experimental design like this. The upper portion is actually suspended from the ceiling and the lower portion doubles as a desk.

5. Chunky ladder design

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

It may feel like cheating to use a ladder-style design. But if you choose something with deep treads, it will very similar to a staircase. It's obviously easy and portable to install and the deep step will make it feel really comfortable to ascend.

6. Shallow treads

VILLA NURIA, construcciones y reformas Viguera construcciones y reformas Viguera Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
construcciones y reformas Viguera

construcciones y reformas Viguera
construcciones y reformas Viguera
construcciones y reformas Viguera

Speaking of treads…  If you are really determined to install a staircase in a narrow space, they can always be whittled down to a shallower depth. If you have the space, consider making the staircase wider and install a good banister to make up for it.

7. Simple handrail on a spiral staircase

Attico all'Aventino, Blocco8 Architettura Blocco8 Architettura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Blocco8 Architettura

Blocco8 Architettura
Blocco8 Architettura
Blocco8 Architettura

The handrail can easily be pared down to a minimum if you have a staircase design that hugs the walls. This will make the staircase more visually lightweight in a small space too.

8. Compact and bright

The hallway and stairs at ​the Old Hall in Suffolk Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The hallway and stairs at ​the Old Hall in Suffolk

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

This short flight of stairs may be compact, but it definitely looks attractive. The secret? Recessed strip lights running up the stairs. Good lighting as always makes any small space appear larger than it actually is.

9. Pure minimalist approach

027甲府 I さんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

Nothing quite beats the pared down approach of a truly minimalist design. This elegant staircase is nothing but fine black lines and floating steps. They have been mounted on the wall so there are no risers at all.

10. Hugging the walls

CASTELLO CECONI - INTERNI, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

This experimental design looks like a lot of fun. The treads are triangular and the walls act as a support in place of a traditional banister. Just don't ascend this one in heels!

11. Minimalist without a bannister

Rekonstruktion Kapitänshaus Born/Ostsee, Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten

Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten
Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten
Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten

This staircase is minimalist, but still has a comforting earthy feel. The secret lies in the warm timber treads that reflect the golden tones of the floor. This may not be the smallest home, but a more built-up staircase design would definitely make this hallway feel darker and more closed in.

12. Staircase that blends into the walls

casa IZ, NonWarp NonWarp Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
NonWarp

NonWarp
NonWarp
NonWarp

Many small homes can fit a good staircase design, but that doesn't mean the decor works. Perhaps it makes the home appear small, cluttered or claustrophobic. The answer to this problem may lie in this interior. The simple staircase is finished in concrete so it blends almost completely into the walls.

13. Wooden floating steps

Hotel Dos Casas en San Miguel de Allende, Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

The banister in this staircase comes in three parts. This completes the utterly light and carefree look of the design. Note the power this gives to the few materials on show.

14. Glass floating steps

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass Railing London Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Glass stairs,glass staircases,cantilever stairs,cantilever glass treads,floating glass stairs,floating treads,glass handrail
Railing London Ltd

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

If you like a modernist approach, then this floating glass staircase is sure to appeal. Our favourite part would have to be the banister. It doubles as a light!

15. Transparent glass railing

NOWOCZESNE SCHODY DYWANOWE Z SZKLANĄ BALUSTRADĄ, BRODA schody-dywanowe BRODA schody-dywanowe Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
BRODA schody-dywanowe

BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe

If you love the chunky earthy feel of a wooden staircase, but worry about the visual weight of a full staircase, consider this approach. The contrast between the super light transparent glass and the wooden treads just simply works!

16. Magnificent spiral staircase without banister

Appartamento Milano, Padi Costruzioni Padi Costruzioni Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Padi Costruzioni

Padi Costruzioni
Padi Costruzioni
Padi Costruzioni

This staircase is sinuous, elegant and almost sculptural. It combines all the elevating power of curvy lines and a pale colour palette in one. Note the contrast between the wooden steps and the white surround.

17. A light colour scheme for tight spaces

Main staircase William Gaze Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
William Gaze Ltd

Main staircase

William Gaze Ltd
William Gaze Ltd
William Gaze Ltd

Speaking of pale colour schemes, if your staircase is on the verge of being a little too big for your home, perhaps all you need to do is paint it white. A striking runner and some bright wall art could add all the decorative appeal you need.

18. A modern spiral design

SCALE IN VETRO, NORD SCALE NORD SCALE Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
NORD SCALE

NORD SCALE
NORD SCALE
NORD SCALE

Steel and glass make for a striking combination in this spiral staircase. It is a showpiece that dazzles and also takes up barely any floor space.

For more ideas on working with tight spots, have a look at A small apartment bursting with warmth and love.

10 perfect grills for weekend BBQs
What do you think of the staircase we designs we have presented today?

