18 staircase designs that will look fabulous in small homes

A staircase may seem like an impossible endeavor when dealing with the design of a small home. But the truth is that almost no other architectural feature can be moulded to suit a snug hallway or corridor as perfectly as a staircase. You might even be surprised to find that you have some cute little nooks in which to create extra storage. Of course, there is always the opportunity to make a really small staircase look utterly stylish too. As usual, we have lots of visual proof to get our readers inspired! Keep scrolling to see 18 staircase designs for small homes…
A very steep staircase design will help cut down on floor space. This kind of design really works best when combined with chunky, wooden treads like this.
It's best to keep things simple when designing a very small set of stairs like this. But that doesn't mean it can't be striking! Check out the beautiful contrast of the lovely dark timber steps against the white, white walls.
Curvy lines tend to make the eye flow around the room. This, of course, will make the home feel bigger. For the best effect, create lots of swaying curves with the staircase banister so it appears to glide to the upper floor like this.
The base of the staircase is definitely one of the biggest space-gobblers in a small home. Put it to work or just pare it down to the minimum. Consider a more experimental design like this. The upper portion is actually suspended from the ceiling and the lower portion doubles as a desk.
It may feel like cheating to use a ladder-style design. But if you choose something with deep treads, it will very similar to a staircase. It's obviously easy and portable to install and the deep step will make it feel really comfortable to ascend.
Speaking of treads… If you are really determined to install a staircase in a narrow space, they can always be whittled down to a shallower depth. If you have the space, consider making the staircase wider and install a good banister to make up for it.
The handrail can easily be pared down to a minimum if you have a staircase design that hugs the walls. This will make the staircase more visually lightweight in a small space too.
This short flight of stairs may be compact, but it definitely looks attractive. The secret? Recessed strip lights running up the stairs. Good lighting as always makes any small space appear larger than it actually is.
Nothing quite beats the pared down approach of a truly minimalist design. This elegant staircase is nothing but fine black lines and floating steps. They have been mounted on the wall so there are no risers at all.
This experimental design looks like a lot of fun. The treads are triangular and the walls act as a support in place of a traditional banister. Just don't ascend this one in heels!
This staircase is minimalist, but still has a comforting earthy feel. The secret lies in the warm timber treads that reflect the golden tones of the floor. This may not be the smallest home, but a more built-up staircase design would definitely make this hallway feel darker and more closed in.
Many small homes can fit a good staircase design, but that doesn't mean the decor works. Perhaps it makes the home appear small, cluttered or claustrophobic. The answer to this problem may lie in this interior. The simple staircase is finished in concrete so it blends almost completely into the walls.
The banister in this staircase comes in three parts. This completes the utterly light and carefree look of the design. Note the power this gives to the few materials on show.
If you like a modernist approach, then this floating glass staircase is sure to appeal. Our favourite part would have to be the banister. It doubles as a light!
If you love the chunky earthy feel of a wooden staircase, but worry about the visual weight of a full staircase, consider this approach. The contrast between the super light transparent glass and the wooden treads just simply works!
This staircase is sinuous, elegant and almost sculptural. It combines all the elevating power of curvy lines and a pale colour palette in one. Note the contrast between the wooden steps and the white surround.
Speaking of pale colour schemes, if your staircase is on the verge of being a little too big for your home, perhaps all you need to do is paint it white. A striking runner and some bright wall art could add all the decorative appeal you need.
Steel and glass make for a striking combination in this spiral staircase. It is a showpiece that dazzles and also takes up barely any floor space.
