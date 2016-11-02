8 compact courtyards perfect for Asian homes

If you’re one to value privacy and personal space, but also want a view of the garden and the great outdoors, then a courtyard is an awesome way to add greenery and structure to your home. Your living area can now be perfectly housed on one side of the courtyard, while the bedroom also has access to the freshness of your floral arrangements by opening onto the courtyard too. It’s a relaxing and elegant way to add value to your home, and we’ve included 8 great ideas (that are easy to recreate) in this homify Ideabook. Enjoy!