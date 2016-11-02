Your browser is out-of-date.

8 compact courtyards perfect for Asian homes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
自然を感じる家で暮らす, スタジオ・ベルナ スタジオ・ベルナ Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace Wood Wood effect
If you’re one to value privacy and personal space, but also want a view of the garden and the great outdoors, then a courtyard is an awesome way to add greenery and structure to your home. Your living area can now be perfectly housed on one side of the courtyard, while the bedroom also has access to the freshness of your floral arrangements by opening onto the courtyard too. It’s a relaxing and elegant way to add value to your home, and we’ve included 8 great ideas (that are easy to recreate) in this homify Ideabook. Enjoy!

1. Concrete wall

HOUSE IN HAMAMATSU, 窪江建築設計事務所 窪江建築設計事務所 Asian style garden
So your home is located on a busy street? Well, that’s no problem for your architects. Keep prying eyes out of your courtyard with this concrete wall. If you look closely you’ll see a welcoming wooden deck at the entrance of the home, so go on and catch a tan while you’re at it!

2. Deck effect

House in Hakonomori, 石井秀樹建築設計事務所 石井秀樹建築設計事務所 Modern houses
The courtyard of this home is easy to maintain. The wooden deck is a great choice that creates a comfortable environment, including some simple greenery for fresh appeal.

3. Family friendly

まちかどのある家, SPEAC SPEAC Modern houses
This courtyard ensures that two families are able to live peacefully on this property, without being too close for comfort. Both families have access to the courtyard, and can enjoy the outdoors and relaxing atmosphere in style.

4. Rooftop garden

ＹＹ－ＨＯＵＳＥ, 久安典之建築研究所 久安典之建築研究所 Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace Glass White
The rooftop area of an apartment is often an underutilised part of the building. This garden rooftop acts as a comfortable and elegant space for the families in the block to enjoy each other’s company, while taking in the sensational sunshine.

5. Sleek and modern

KKNKZK, YUCCA design YUCCA design Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
This inspirational design is located in a quiet residential area of Tokyo. Concrete and glass create a magnificent modern look, which is designed so outsiders cannot peek inside. However, the area evokes a bright outdoor-like experience.

6. Living room extension

自然を感じる家で暮らす, スタジオ・ベルナ スタジオ・ベルナ Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace Wood Wood effect
The wooden deck of this simple and elegant home is a great outdoor extension of the interior living room. Enjoy the cool breeze and sunshine, but in the comfort of your own home!

7. Artwork special

M邸, 長谷雄聖建築設計事務所 長谷雄聖建築設計事務所 Eclectic style garden
This creative courtyard is a gorgeous artistic vision from any room of the house. The simple tree, greenery and plants add a stunning sight to this interior.

8. Green for inspiration

秦野の家, 萩原健治建築研究所 萩原健治建築研究所 Minimalist dining room
Some greenery might just be the way to get your kids inspired to do their homework after school. This courtyard also creates a fascinating effect for your interior, so consider that in your next home upgrade plan! Here are 9 backyard ideas to copy right now!, just in case you need some more inspiration.

A family home full of simple charm
Would you have a courtyard in your home?

