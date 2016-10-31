14 things that our guests don't like

There comes a time when you've arranged your home so carefully that it's just perfect—for you! But what about when guests arrive? The seating may be too high, the bathroom may be elusive and where on earth can they put their shoes? So in the interest of helping our readers become the perfect hosts, we've put together a list of 14 things to do so your guests are impressed and happy! We bet there are at least one or two things here you won't have considered…