The 75m2 Prefabricated Home

In the modern world, where space is limited and city housing prices are on an exponential rise, homeowners young and old are exploring prefabricated options as a relatively inexpensive alternative to investment in a existing dwelling. All that is needed is a homely location, with prefab design companies able to deliver and construct a stylish abode according to your specifications. Spain's Casas Cube is one such company, specialising in contemporary homes characterised by their relaxed, stylish atmosphere.

This cubic creation, for example, combines all the features we've come to expect from modern living, but can be assembled and positioned to suit the specifications of the owner. Resting on a humble 75 square metres of living area the home sounds small, but multiple elements of visual expansion have been included within the design to provide a sense of spaciousness, allowing the occupants to relax and unwind without feeling boxed in. Further, the home's small size presents a significant advantage, allowing it to be constructed practically anywhere, with large windows and a front-facing patio included to capitalise on pleasant weather or lovely view.

Let's take a tour of this humble abode, and discover a simple, sophisticated design that retains the essence of prefab flexibility.