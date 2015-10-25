The 75m2 Prefabricated Home

In the modern world, where space is limited and city housing prices are on an exponential rise, homeowners young and old are exploring prefabricated options as a relatively inexpensive alternative to investment in a existing dwelling. All that is needed is a homely location, with prefab design companies able to deliver and construct a stylish abode according to your specifications. Spain's Casas Cube is one such company, specialising in contemporary homes characterised by their relaxed, stylish atmosphere.
This cubic creation, for example, combines all the features we've come to expect from modern living, but can be assembled and positioned to suit the specifications of the owner. Resting on a humble 75 square metres of living area the home sounds small, but multiple elements of visual expansion have been included within the design to provide a sense of spaciousness, allowing the occupants to relax and unwind without feeling boxed in. Further, the home's small size presents a significant advantage, allowing it to be constructed practically anywhere, with large windows and a front-facing patio included to capitalise on pleasant weather or lovely view.
Let's take a tour of this humble abode, and discover a simple, sophisticated design that retains the essence of prefab flexibility.
From the outside the home appears open and expansive and includes all the trimmings needed for comfortable, modern living. The sheltered patio is the perfect vantage from which to admire natural surroundings—wherever they may be!—while shielding occupants from the elements.
The beauty of this home is that it can be positioned in any direction, with the patio and large windows equally able to optimise incoming light or provide a stunning view of a beach or woodland area.
The kitchen has been designed with an open plan so as not to take up unnecessary space within the living area. This allows for ease of access and activity throughout the home, with sufficient room included to house a dining setting when needed. The design aesthetic is modern and understated, with the dark, brown tiles creating a sense of visual depth, in which white and stainless steel finishes rest in chic simplicity.
Smooth, polished floorboards anchor the space with their dark hue, adding a rustic, natural element and imbuing a sense of home within the space.
The living area is relaxed, light and also gives off an expansive air in contrast to the home's minimal 75 square metres. The large windows seen here provide grand views of the exterior of the property along with the warmth of incoming light and fresh air.
The white walls accenuate natural illumination and also add to the sense of visual expanse within the home, with the darkness of the floorboards grounding the space in their deeper tone.
The stylish simplicity of the bathroom is in keeping with the old adage 'less is more', with the black and white colour scheme and pristine porcelain fittings providing all the necessities for form and function within a compact space. Generous windows provide ventilation while plenty of storage is available within the black sink unit.
As an added hint of luxury the bathroom also houses a bidet, accommodating the toilet rituals of a cross-cultural range of occupants and guests!
This peaceful bedroom adds a sense of luxurious comfort to the home, with the glowing white of the double bed inviting a restful slumber.
Light streams through the overhead windows, bouncing about the room to delightful effect, while central heating provides a cosy atmosphere in the midst of a chilly winter. Matching bedside tables and lamps balance the space, while the warmer tones of the cushions and bed head add a relaxed, comforting energy.
