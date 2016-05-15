The Hong Kong dream home

Peacefully nestled in the plentiful hills of Sai Kung, known to city dwellers as the 'Back Garden of Hong Kong', this spacious house has been completely remodelled to create a stylish and tranquil home for its owners. Millimetre Interior Design have transformed an impractical and cramped split-level building into a four-storey home able to accommodate a large family.

The design of the house aims not only to infuse the relaxed ambience of a family home, but also easily transition to become a welcoming hub for lively entertaining. The layout is breathtaking, with the sleek lines of contemporary design elongating each room and minimal furnishings evoking a simple, peaceful air. Functional elements such as a completely retractable dining table and fully foldable courtyard doors allow for enhanced flexibility within the space, perfect to accommodate large groups for socialising.

The master bedroom and bathroom appear spacious yet private, with an open layout adding modern sophistication through the use of clever storage and sleek, glass partitions to section the bedroom from the bathroom and walk-in wardrobe.

Let's take a tour and marvel at the design of this contemporary, Hong Kong palace!