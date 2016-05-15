The Hong Kong dream home

Peacefully nestled in the plentiful hills of Sai Kung, known to city dwellers as the 'Back Garden of Hong Kong', this spacious house has been completely remodelled to create a stylish and tranquil home for its owners. Millimetre Interior Design have transformed an impractical and cramped split-level building into a four-storey home able to accommodate a large family.
The design of the house aims not only to infuse the relaxed ambience of a family home, but also easily transition to become a welcoming hub for lively entertaining. The layout is breathtaking, with the sleek lines of contemporary design elongating each room and minimal furnishings evoking a simple, peaceful air. Functional elements such as a completely retractable dining table and fully foldable courtyard doors allow for enhanced flexibility within the space, perfect to accommodate large groups for socialising.
The master bedroom and bathroom appear spacious yet private, with an open layout adding modern sophistication through the use of clever storage and sleek, glass partitions to section the bedroom from the bathroom and walk-in wardrobe.
Let's take a tour and marvel at the design of this contemporary, Hong Kong palace!
The strong, contemporary lines streaming through this home create an unparalleled sense of style, and the living room is no exception.
The overall design concept favours minimal furnishings, preferring instead to focus on a subtle, linear aesthetic, seen throughout this room in the floorboards, stairwell and even the air conditioning vents. Simple, strong furnishings provide comfort while contemporary art works add character within the home.
A cosy, comfortable bed takes centre stage within the contemporary, minimallist design of the master bedroom. The length of the bedside tables, overhead artwork and mounted flatscreen television each serve to elongate the space, drawing the line of site towards the expansive, private balcony situated just beyond large, glass doors.
Clearly this room has been designed to delight with modern comfort, as strong lines, ample space and minimal clutter combine to produce an open stillness that serves to soothe and relax.
This perspective beautiful showcases the openness of the home's design, with crystal clear glass partitioning space for a walk-in wardrobe and bathroom. Black marble tiles aid in delineating the luxurious bathroom, in which no feature has been forgotten. Dual sinks, a couples' shower unit and a contemporary, egg-shaped bathtub combine to enviable effect, with subtle wooden panelling running beneath the sink providing a soft space in which to store toiletries.
Overhead lighting perfectly illuminates the space and can be manipulated to manifest the perfect ambiance for a relaxing soak in the tub. The walk-in wardrobe also presents an enviable design feature, with its wooden frame and finishes in keeping with the bedroom decor, creating a subtle space to house a host of fashion favourites.
The home's spacious office provides a tranquil and uplifting setting to motivate hard work and creativity. Minimal furnishing echoes the decoration of the bedroom, with a simple, modern desk of wood and white providing the platform for work and study, and generous shelving accommodating storage needs. The space is brightly lit with spotlighting and through the large doors leading to the exterior of the property.
Best of all is an ergonomic exercise bike resting patiently by the desk, ready to help get the blood pumping during periods of creative of intellectual stagnation.
The ground floor of the home plays host to a converted garage-turned-entertaining area. The vibrant red of a sports car leaps from its pedestal, providing a colourful contrast to the grey of the surrounding space. Below the car's enclosure sits a sleek, minimalistic kitchen area, replete with a retractable dining table that can be tucked neatly into the floor below when not in use.
The contemporary, grey lounge suite provides the perfect setting to laze away the day or night or to host a relaxed soiree.
Moving through to the rear of the property and the fiery red of the sports car still gleams from the interior through completely retractable glass doors. The courtyard contains yet another element of modern luxury, with warm, wooden decking framing a 5 metre swimming pool. The space combines beautifully with the property's entertaining area, setting the scene for summer indulgence amidst the ultimate in outdoor entertaining.
The decking and swimming pool are simply finished, with the decking ascending up to a small, elevated area overlooking the beautiful design of the courtyard. Curtained by tropical trees, this space creates a lovely setting to relax in the warmth of the sunshine before diving into the crystal water below for a refreshing swim.
Truly this home has been designed to perfection, with simple, contemporary touches creating a spacious, contemporary palace within one of the world's most densely populated cities.
