The one-storey home built for comfortable living

The beautiful home we visit today underwent a radical transformation to become a comfortable, elegant and sophisticated living space. The house is situated in Mossel Bay, South Africa, and enjoys natural sunshine, a relaxing environment and modern features, while also being functional and practical. The feature we concentrate on in this edition of homify 360, is the annexe that connects aspects of the home with each other. There are some awesome ideas included in this feature that are easy to recreate in your own home too. Let’s get started!