The timber home you won't forget

A stylishly designed ranch epitomises everything that is fabulous about the countryside. Rustic, raw and built to endure the changing seasons, a ranch exposes the idyllic lifestyle possibilities that exist once one dares to leave the confines of the concrete jungle. Today’s feature home has been designed by Uptic Studios, and boasts a typical façade, with a not so typical interior. From the exterior of the home, the dwelling appears fairly normal—clad with timber panels, and replete with a monitor roof, the structure is imposing, and yet blends in beautifully with the surrounding landscape.

Designed as a peaceful and organic family abode, the property has been constructed in a clearing within the dense forest of Spokane, Washington. A delightful balance between tradition, practicality and luxury, this rustic residence has been nicknamed the ‘Lucky 4 Ranch’, and it isn’t difficult to see why. We’d love to be lucky enough to live here, but in lieu of moving in we will gleefully take a tour of the home instead!