Decorating your house: Don't make these 7 mistakes!

I’m sure many of us like to consider ourselves wonderful interior designers, but the fact is, when you’re a self-taught decorator, picking out new fabric for curtains, or bed linen can be a tricky and somewhat challenging task. Despite the trials, designing a home is undeniably exciting, and we’re here to provide a helping hand.
As much as we may want to do our best, many properties seem far less luxurious and well planned than they should. There are no rules that dictate how you should decorate and design your home, but there are a few missteps that can drastically ruin your overall aesthetic and atmosphere. Do your best to avoid these blunders and check out our helpful hints below!
The issue: Your curtains keep the light out, but they just look all wrong in the space.
The solution: Often short curtains are the issue, and can easily be fixed by adding longer curtains.
Tip: Go floor to ceiling with your curtains for that added sense of luxury and opulence.
The issue: Your furniture placement is making your room look bare and blank, void of character, and empty.
The solution: Grab your pen and paper and draw a quick floor plan. Experiment with some rough sketches, by seeing which items should go where, and avoid grouping everything along one wall.
Tip: Avoid placing pieces of furniture right against the walls, leave a few centimetres to enhance the aura and ambience within the room.
The issue: Your room has been decorated in matching hues and now lacks a focal point.
The solution: Inject some variety with different patterns and colours. Throw cushions and rugs are the ideal way to mix it up and help create some diversity.
Tip: Avoid any future rooms looking immature and matchy-matchy by choosing a colour palette of complimentary (yet not identical) shades and tones.
The issue: Your room is decorated in dark hues (which you love), yet the decor is starting to make your space feel small and cloistered.
The solution: Interior designers know the benefits of creating contrast; impart some lighter tones, by incorporating furniture that is light, bright, open and airy.
Tip: Instead of painting or wallpapering an entire room in a dark hue, opt for a feature wall instead, and pair it with other lighter colours.
The issue: You have over-accessorised!
The solution: If this is your problem, the solution is easy really—you need to de-clutter, and de-clutter well. Put absolutely everything away, and add each item piece by piece. Once your room feels full, stop adding items and keep everything else in storage.
Tip: If you have too much, donate and gift your excess items to keep your home clutter free.
The issue: You've overdone the furniture, and now your room feels cluttered and lacking harmony.
The solution: Move any unnecessary pieces of furniture into other areas of your house. Have you got too many armchairs? Perhaps add one within your dressing room, or your bedroom…
Tip: Avoid cluttering furniture in front of your room's windows. Instead add something elegant such as a chaise, a side table and lamp, or a simple armchair.
The issue: Your lighting is either too bright and lacks ambience, or is too dark and is deficient in warmth.
The solution: In either case you need some lamps. If your room is too bright and you already have lamps, switch to a lower (warm hued) wattage. If you room is too dark, head to the shops and purchase a floor lamp and some stylish side lamps.
Tip: Opt for LEDs or energy efficient varieties to save money on your electricity bills.
