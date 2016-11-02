Decorating your house: Don't make these 7 mistakes!

I’m sure many of us like to consider ourselves wonderful interior designers, but the fact is, when you’re a self-taught decorator, picking out new fabric for curtains, or bed linen can be a tricky and somewhat challenging task. Despite the trials, designing a home is undeniably exciting, and we’re here to provide a helping hand.

As much as we may want to do our best, many properties seem far less luxurious and well planned than they should. There are no rules that dictate how you should decorate and design your home, but there are a few missteps that can drastically ruin your overall aesthetic and atmosphere. Do your best to avoid these blunders and check out our helpful hints below!