A different way of living! 6 low-budget container houses

As one of the most pioneering and intriguing ways to build a house, shipping containers are an original, inexpensive abode, offering a range of interesting stylistic options and details. Due in part to the high demand for low-cost housing around the world, these shipping containers became popular in the 1960s and have ebbed and flowed in popularity ever since. Currently enjoying a resurgence in popularity, we’ll today be checking out 6 stylish and sophisticated container houses that are sure to impress!

Able to be modified and designed to suit the exacting specifications of the container’s future occupants, this low-cost option is sustainable and original. As so many containers tend to sit unused as scrap, re-purposing means they are great for the environment as well.

Want to see which 6 container dwellings made the cut? Check them out below!