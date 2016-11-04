Your browser is out-of-date.

A different way of living! 6 low-budget container houses

쭈욱 게스트하우스, 쭈욱 게스트하우스 쭈욱 게스트하우스 Rustic style houses
As one of the most pioneering and intriguing ways to build a house, shipping containers are an original, inexpensive abode, offering a range of interesting stylistic options and details. Due in part to the high demand for low-cost housing around the world, these shipping containers became popular in the 1960s and have ebbed and flowed in popularity ever since. Currently enjoying a resurgence in popularity, we’ll today be checking out 6 stylish and sophisticated container houses that are sure to impress!

Able to be modified and designed to suit the exacting specifications of the container’s future occupants, this low-cost option is sustainable and original. As so many containers tend to sit unused as scrap, re-purposing means they are great for the environment as well.

Want to see which 6 container dwellings made the cut? Check them out below!

1. Bold and full of personality

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The first container home we check out is actually several containers that have been fashioned together to form a cohesive abode. Distinctive and boasting contemporary aesthetics, this dwelling is sustainability with a modern touch.

The ground floor

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

With plenty of indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, the property is an entertainer’s dream! By taking a look at the 1st floor plan we can see that the home features a living room, kitchen and dining room. Moreover, the master bedroom is situated on the first floor, which means the dwelling can be transformed into a bed and breakfast suite if required.

The upstairs

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Upstairs we see the definite shape and form of a container, which has been converted to offer two bedrooms that would suit children or guests. There is also an additional bathroom, for added convenience and practicality.

2. The white castle

해원이네 , AAPA건축사사무소 AAPA건축사사무소 Modern houses
AAPA건축사사무소

AAPA건축사사무소
AAPA건축사사무소
AAPA건축사사무소

Unique, original and bursting with creativity, this home boasts three floors and a birch-clad interior – certainly not what we expect from a repurposed shipping container!

3. Black and white

은퇴부부를 위해 지은 2층 컨테이너 카페주택, 신짱 칼라하우스 신짱 칼라하우스 Modern houses Iron/Steel
신짱 칼라하우스

신짱 칼라하우스
신짱 칼라하우스
신짱 칼라하우스

A yin and yang of contrasting hues, this charming abode is full of character and offers its owners a multi-purpose design. Part dwelling, part café, this home is novel and makes the most of its surprisingly spacious interior.

4. Colourful and exciting

쭈욱 게스트하우스, 쭈욱 게스트하우스 쭈욱 게스트하우스 Rustic style houses
쭈욱 게스트하우스

쭈욱 게스트하우스
쭈욱 게스트하우스
쭈욱 게스트하우스

Eye-catching, attention grabbing and adorable, these containers have been transformed into a guesthouse for holidaying visitors. Situated in South Korea, the residence offers individualised hues to each suite, as well as ample outdoor living space.

With sleeping and living space upstairs, the communal downstairs area is a place for guests to mingle, socialise and enjoy each other’s company.

5. Orange and white

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Next up we take a peek at an elegant design that maximises natural light and illumination. Here we see the architects have installed large sliding doors and windows, which boost the luminosity within, and add to a sense of connectedness with the scenic landscape. Utilised as a weekend home, the property is both chic and functional. Warm and welcoming thanks to the colour scheme and use of natural materials, this container is cheerful and inviting.

6. Something a little more modern

Grillagh Water, Patrick Bradley Architects Patrick Bradley Architects Modern houses
Patrick Bradley Architects

Grillagh Water

Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects

Last, but definitely not least, we take a stroll in the lush surroundings that house this impressive container dwelling. Practically unrecognisable due to the exterior cladding, the abode is luxurious, opulent and boasts all the necessary modern amenities.

Is it love or hate? Let us know what you think of container homes below!

