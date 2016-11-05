13 ideas to make your small home look modern (and stylish!)

Small houses are often neglected in the design stakes for their more luxurious and lavish counterparts. However, they needn’t be overlooked, as compact dwellings, when designed correctly, can really pack a punch. Modern interiors are perfect for small abodes, as they impart a sense of simplicity in addition to offering a neutral palette, and a relaxed yet sophisticated aesthetic.

Today we’ve got 13 interiors that are sure to inspire your remodel or refurbishment. These inspiring homes boast a cosy atmosphere, while still maximising natural light and boosting a practical yet liveable ambience.