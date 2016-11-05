Your browser is out-of-date.

13 ideas to make your small home look modern (and stylish!)

Gabriel Mancera, Sulkin Askenazi Sulkin Askenazi Modern style bedroom
Small houses are often neglected in the design stakes for their more luxurious and lavish counterparts. However, they needn’t be overlooked, as compact dwellings, when designed correctly, can really pack a punch. Modern interiors are perfect for small abodes, as they impart a sense of simplicity in addition to offering a neutral palette, and a relaxed yet sophisticated aesthetic.

Today we’ve got 13 interiors that are sure to inspire your remodel or refurbishment. These inspiring homes boast a cosy atmosphere, while still maximising natural light and boosting a practical yet liveable ambience.

1. Take some cues from this gorgeous open-plan space

Removing central walls and opening up a space to create an open-plan area is a great option for compact apartment dwellers. Just remember to contact the professionals before you embark on any structural alterations to your abode.

2. Decorating a small space

Evergreen, Officina design Officina design Modern dining room Wood effect
Our next example is a great demonstration of how you can decorate utilising every corner and nook. The décor is simple, while the room employs a neutral colour scheme and bursts of brightness are added through the furniture

3. Employing earthy hues

Wrocław / Maślice, mieszkanie - 43m2, razoo-architekci razoo-architekci Scandinavian style living room
Tranquil, serene and timelessly chic, this earthy interior ticks all the boxes. Embrace timber finishes and add textured paint to your walls, which pairing this aesthetic with retro-modern pieces of designer furniture.

4. Incorporating mirrors and artworks

homify Scandinavian style living room
Two essentials for any home: mirrors and art! Avoid oppressively compact interior spaces by adding reflective surfaces to boost the perceived space, as well as artwork to keep the décor interesting and unique.

5. Splashes of vibrant colour

38 m, Plac Zbawiciela, Wwa, dziurdziaprojekt dziurdziaprojekt Scandinavian style living room
If your compact home feels dull or dowdy spice it up with some bright and cheerful tones. Yellow has been employed in this living room, as it instantly boosts the room’s overall sense of warmth and excitement.

6. A simple yet effective entrance

Проект квартиры ЖК "Дубровка"., Александра Петропавловская Александра Петропавловская Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
The entrance can say a lot about a home, and often instils the personality and character of a dwelling. Give your entry a little attention and decorate it in a way that suits your own disposition and individuality.

7. Indoor Zen garden with a twist

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
We adore this stylish entrance that boasts its very own Zen garden area. Oozing tranquillity and a sense of serenity, the décor has been given an additional dramatic boost thanks to the bright red feature wall.

8. The modern kitchen

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
A stylish kitchen is essential to any compact home, as it can drastically improve the functionality and practicality of your domicile. Opt for technologically advanced appliances, and a colour scheme that will appear luxurious yet recessive (such as this neutral-earthy example).

9. Relaxed and comfy terrace

Diseño de proyectos y espacios, Eurekaa Eurekaa Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
If you’re lucky enough to have a terrace in your home, you should ensure you treat it with the same attention as the rest of your property. Opt for cosy textiles, plenty of greenery, and top it off with an outdoor rug to anchor the individual pieces of furniture.

10. The sleek bedroom

Gabriel Mancera, Sulkin Askenazi Sulkin Askenazi Modern style bedroom
In a compact bedroom often less is more. Removing clutter and excess can ensure your sleeping space is elegant and restful, while eliminating any items that may hamper or hinder a good night’s rest.

11. An inventive bathroom

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern bathroom
Get a little creative in your bathroom and install some charismatic tiles, or a statement shower. This small yet stylish bathroom boasts both of these items, with a sauna-esque timber floor shower, and a feature wall of brilliantly-hued tiles.

12. Open plan and multipurpose

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern dining room
In this compact apartment we see how the designers have opted for an open-plan layout, merging the dining and kitchen into one. The living room flows on from the eating space, yet still retains a sense of movement and cohesion.

13. Working with murals

news, Creativespace Sartoria Murale Creativespace Sartoria Murale Walls & flooringWallpaper
When you are lacking windows, you need to get creative with how you decorate. This space has shown us that just because you don’t have any opening to the outside world, doesn’t mean your room cannot be cosy, inviting and ultra-stylish.

Which room in your house desperately deserves a remodel? Let us know below!

