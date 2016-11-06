Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 bed designs you'll secretly fall in love with

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa Folha, Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Tropical style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

The bed is an unquestionable essential for one’s sleeping quarters, and often the focal point for the entire room. For this reason, it’s crucial the bed is chosen to suit the space as well as make a statement. However, with the seemingly endless range of different beds on the market, it can be a real minefield trying to choose the right one.

To help you choose the perfect bed for your ideal bedroom, we’ve collated 10 unique designs that are sure to inspire and impress. From hanging beds to simple yet stylish solutions to suit studio apartments, we’ve got something for you! Check them out by taking a peek below…

1. Terrifically timber

Casa Folha, Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Tropical style bedroom
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

This bedroom boasts a lovely and welcoming timber setup. As one of our favourite materials for inside the house and out, timber can offer a simple yet elegant atmosphere. In this instance, wood provides a platform for the bed, and is made even cosier with a smart lighting setup.

2. Private and perfect for a studio

48 метров уюта, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Industrial style bedroom
YOUR PROJECT

YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT

A studio apartment can be one of the trickiest spaces to design, with the bed commonly an issue as you try to balance privacy with spatial restrictions.

This example is perfect for creating an eye-catching focal point within a one-room home, while also offering sliding doors that can be closed off for privacy and tranquility. 

3. Lavish and opulent

Camelia Divan Button & Sprung BedroomBeds & headboards
Button &amp; Sprung

Camelia Divan

Button & Sprung
Button &amp; Sprung
Button & Sprung

If you fancy the finer things in life, then you will undoubtedly enjoy this next bed example. Set up with an upholstered bed head and a tufted finish, this royal and majestic sleeping space is sure to impress. 

4. Suspended from the ceiling

Wiszące łóżko Imperial Couch, Hanging beds Hanging beds BedroomBeds & headboards
Hanging beds

Hanging beds
Hanging beds
Hanging beds

The designer of this space has employed a hanging bed to create a truly unique aesthetic. The room is cheerful and fun, with an element of romantic playfulness. 

5. Rustic, vintage style

Truckee Residence, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style bedroom
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Truckee Residence

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

The interior designers of this space certainly knew what they were doing when they employed a range of textures and ornaments to create this alluring bedroom. A perfect blend of nature and luxury, the organic elements are a poetic ode to a pared-back, raw ambience.

6. A budget-saving DIY bed

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you're on a budget, or simply prefer an eco-friendly aesthetic in your home, why not consider a bed made out of pallets? This urbane aesthetic not only suits an industrial-esque home, but works brilliantly in creating a sense of 'green' sustainability. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Different shapes

House 1, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Country style bedroom
Opera s.r.l.

Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

This bed shows us that anything is possible! Scrapping the typical rectangular bed setup, this design instead opts for a circular shape, and manages to feel wonderfully luxurious, enchanting and alluring. 

8. Is it a bed? Or is it an office?

Лофт, ToTaste.studio ToTaste.studio Industrial style bedroom
ToTaste.studio

ToTaste.studio
ToTaste.studio
ToTaste.studio

One of our personal favourites and ideal for anyone who resides in a space-poor dwelling, this bedroom-cum-work office is stylish, practical and replete with a brilliant attention to detail. 

9. Eye-catching and unique

homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A bed with a low profile often assists in creating a more spacious ambience in your sleeping zone. This fully upholstered bed is covered with an emerald-viridian hue, and perfectly coordinates with the contemporary wainscot wall mural behind it. 

10. A room fit for a princess or prince

LORA BERGIY "daughter room", 3D_DESIGNER_ALLA 3D_DESIGNER_ALLA Eclectic style bedroom
3D_DESIGNER_ALLA

3D_DESIGNER_ALLA
3D_DESIGNER_ALLA
3D_DESIGNER_ALLA

With a sense of majestic opulence, our last bed design is completely classical, with an over-the-top rococo-esque extravagance. Beautifully baroque, boasting all the trappings and trimmings, this palace-like setup is sure to impress even the most discerning of royal tastes. 

Would you like to see some more bedroom designs? Check out: 13 gorgeous bedroom ideas you can easily copy

13 ideas to make your small home look modern (and stylish!)
What are your must-have bed essentials? Let us know below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks