10 bed designs you'll secretly fall in love with

The bed is an unquestionable essential for one’s sleeping quarters, and often the focal point for the entire room. For this reason, it’s crucial the bed is chosen to suit the space as well as make a statement. However, with the seemingly endless range of different beds on the market, it can be a real minefield trying to choose the right one.
To help you choose the perfect bed for your ideal bedroom, we’ve collated 10 unique designs that are sure to inspire and impress. From hanging beds to simple yet stylish solutions to suit studio apartments, we’ve got something for you! Check them out by taking a peek below…
This bedroom boasts a lovely and welcoming timber setup. As one of our favourite materials for inside the house and out, timber can offer a simple yet elegant atmosphere. In this instance, wood provides a platform for the bed, and is made even cosier with a smart lighting setup.
A studio apartment can be one of the trickiest spaces to design, with the bed commonly an issue as you try to balance privacy with spatial restrictions.
This example is perfect for creating an eye-catching focal point within a one-room home, while also offering sliding doors that can be closed off for privacy and tranquility.
If you fancy the finer things in life, then you will undoubtedly enjoy this next bed example. Set up with an upholstered bed head and a tufted finish, this royal and majestic sleeping space is sure to impress.
The designer of this space has employed a hanging bed to create a truly unique aesthetic. The room is cheerful and fun, with an element of romantic playfulness.
The interior designers of this space certainly knew what they were doing when they employed a range of textures and ornaments to create this alluring bedroom. A perfect blend of nature and luxury, the organic elements are a poetic ode to a pared-back, raw ambience.
If you're on a budget, or simply prefer an eco-friendly aesthetic in your home, why not consider a bed made out of pallets? This urbane aesthetic not only suits an industrial-esque home, but works brilliantly in creating a sense of 'green' sustainability.
This bed shows us that anything is possible! Scrapping the typical rectangular bed setup, this design instead opts for a circular shape, and manages to feel wonderfully luxurious, enchanting and alluring.
One of our personal favourites and ideal for anyone who resides in a space-poor dwelling, this bedroom-cum-work office is stylish, practical and replete with a brilliant attention to detail.
A bed with a low profile often assists in creating a more spacious ambience in your sleeping zone. This fully upholstered bed is covered with an emerald-viridian hue, and perfectly coordinates with the contemporary wainscot wall mural behind it.
With a sense of majestic opulence, our last bed design is completely classical, with an over-the-top rococo-esque extravagance. Beautifully baroque, boasting all the trappings and trimmings, this palace-like setup is sure to impress even the most discerning of royal tastes.
