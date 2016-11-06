10 bed designs you'll secretly fall in love with

The bed is an unquestionable essential for one’s sleeping quarters, and often the focal point for the entire room. For this reason, it’s crucial the bed is chosen to suit the space as well as make a statement. However, with the seemingly endless range of different beds on the market, it can be a real minefield trying to choose the right one.

To help you choose the perfect bed for your ideal bedroom, we’ve collated 10 unique designs that are sure to inspire and impress. From hanging beds to simple yet stylish solutions to suit studio apartments, we’ve got something for you! Check them out by taking a peek below…