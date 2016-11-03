9 tricks to make your apartment feel like home

When you move into a new abode, the first thing you're going to want to do (other than unpack) is to transform your dwelling from a fresh apartment into a friendly home. When furnishing and adorning your new residence, it’s the little things that really count. The knick-knacks, ornaments, that comfy throw rugs that transform your new flat into a true home.

For the uninitiated, decorating an apartment can be a real battleground! Would you like to know where to begin? We’ve gathered 9 simple ways to make your new dwelling feel like home, and believe these easy to follow steps are the perfect place to start when attempting to create a welcoming and inviting abode. Let’s check them out…