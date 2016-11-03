Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 tricks to make your apartment feel like home

press profile homify press profile homify
Home Staging Nordic-Retrò, Venduta a Prima Vista Venduta a Prima Vista Scandinavian style living room
Loading admin actions …

When you move into a new abode, the first thing you're going to want to do (other than unpack) is to transform your dwelling from a fresh apartment into a friendly home. When furnishing and adorning your new residence, it’s the little things that really count. The knick-knacks, ornaments, that comfy throw rugs that transform your new flat into a true home.

For the uninitiated, decorating an apartment can be a real battleground! Would you like to know where to begin? We’ve gathered 9 simple ways to make your new dwelling feel like home, and believe these easy to follow steps are the perfect place to start when attempting to create a welcoming and inviting abode. Let’s check them out…

1. Perfect your bedroom’s ambience

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

To begin, we're heading straight into the most intimate space in your home: the bedroom. It is here that you really need to perfect the ambience, as it is a room you will be spending a large potion of time within. Think sumptuous throw rugs, overstuffed cushions, neutral hues and fluffy comforters to create a truly homey atmosphere and aura. 

2. Cosy floor cushions and a plush rug

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

As well as the bedroom, it is important to focus on accessories in your living room. Floor cushions can help you connect with your home internal spaces, as well as encourage individuals to sit and enjoy all areas of the space. 

3. Don’t forget the terrace

Apartamento 13, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

Often the terrace is neglected and serves as a space to hold and store domestic miscellany. However an outdoor space can really help transform a house into a home, and ensure you utilise each individual area to its fullest. 

4. Work on the lighting

Cocina con Estilo, Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Classic style kitchen Grey
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida

Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida

You lighting is something that will definitely have a huge impact on the overall appearance and enjoyment of your new home. Switch your light bulbs from harsh blue fluorescents to a more subtle warmer hue, and you will be one step further to your apartment or house feeling like a home. 

5. Set up your bathroom correctly

House with the bath of bird, Sakurayama-Architect-Design Sakurayama-Architect-Design Modern bathroom
Sakurayama-Architect-Design

Sakurayama-Architect-Design
Sakurayama-Architect-Design
Sakurayama-Architect-Design

You bathroom should be functional and usable, while still boasting touches of your own personality and aura. Focus on adding lavish towels and linens, while accessories should be kept to a minimum, to ensure a clutter free home. 

6. Make sure there is room for dinner

Verbouwing Rotterdam ||, Woon Architecten Woon Architecten Classic style dining room
Woon Architecten

Woon Architecten
Woon Architecten
Woon Architecten

Most interior designers will tell you that in order for a house to feel like a home, there needs to be space to entertain friends, or simply get together with family. In the dining room of your dwelling, take some time to ensure the area is well set up, with a warm ambience and an inviting atmosphere. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Focus on ensuring your entrance is welcoming

Il primo Showroom di Home Staging di Roma, Flavia Case Felici Flavia Case Felici Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Flavia Case Felici

Flavia Case Felici
Flavia Case Felici
Flavia Case Felici

You entrance will give the first impression of your new abode, and for this reason it should instantly ooze a warm and alluring air. Add a simple seat, some lighting, artwork and a place to hang your coats, and your residence will undeniably feel like a cherished home. 

8. Go colourful and personalise the space

Home Staging Nordic-Retrò, Venduta a Prima Vista Venduta a Prima Vista Scandinavian style living room
Venduta a Prima Vista

Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista

When you move into a new house or apartment, one of the first things you might notice is the lack of character. This can be fixed with a simple lick of paint, and is sure to add a huge amount of charm and charisma to your new home. 

9. Accessorise your kitchen

Home Staging Nordic-Retrò, Venduta a Prima Vista Venduta a Prima Vista Scandinavian style kitchen
Venduta a Prima Vista

Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista

Accessories are fabulous for transforming that new kitchen from sterile into splendid. If your apartment is feeling a bit drab, or simply lacking a personal touch, some neat accoutrements such as indoor herbs, timber chopping boards and copper pots will give it the boost it needs!

Would you like to check out another Ideabook? We recommend: 10 genius ways to use every inch of space in your home

Small kitchens: 7 great ideas to optimise your space
Do you have any other tips for our homify community?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks