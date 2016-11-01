Ideas and secrets to reduce humidity in your home

It's no secret that the most persistent problem plaguing many homes is humidity and water damage. This is a particular nuisance in sub-tropical regions like Southeast Asia. But what many people don't know is that humidity is a growing problem in households around the world. Modern homes are more tightly constructed and better insulated than ever before. But this means that our homes don't breathe. There are no gaps that let slips of air and in and of the house.

This is a real problem in newer homes that are full of highly processed materials that emit harmful chemicals and toxins. Many experts claim this has led to an unprecedented rise in the amount of allergies and respiratory problems being reported. But even if you have escapes all the above problems, a home with humidity problems is almost certainly going to suffer from mould damage in future years.

So what is the good news in regards to humidity? Well, environmental experts are paying more and more attention to the quality of our air. This means the technology for combating humidity and purifying your air has advanced in recent years. Let's have a look at just a few key tips and tricks to beating humidity within the home.