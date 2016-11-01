Your browser is out-of-date.

15 ideas to light up your home's exterior (which look great!)

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Villa in Frankreich, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern garden
There are plenty of good reasons to upgrade the lighting on the exterior of your home. In terms of decoration, sensational outdoor lighting has the ability to completely transform the exterior for a very, very reasonable cost. This is particularly good for those looking to capitalise on an investment property. But it is also good for deterring thieves and creating a sense of safety when you arrive home at night. So today we'll present a rich variety of home facades with lots of brilliant lighting to get you inspired. Let's go forth and see the light!

1. Highlighting the textures

Côte d’Azur - Feeling zwischen Rhein und Eifel, Solarlux GmbH Solarlux GmbH Pool
Solarlux GmbH

Solarlux GmbH
Solarlux GmbH
Solarlux GmbH

Direct light tends to flatten things while side lighting tends to highlight the textures and details. Look at this lovely terrace area. The little downlights highlight every tiny texture in the rustic stone wall.

2. Decorative lights on the walls

Villa in Frankreich, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern garden
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

There are countless varieties of decorative outdoor lights available these days. Don't judge them on the look and shape of the actual fixture too much. Instead, check out how it affects the distribution of light.

3. Warm and cosy colours

Campinas Decor, Garden Light Garden Light Modern garden
Garden Light

Garden Light
Garden Light
Garden Light

This garden wall has outdoor lighting on the warm end of the colour spectrum. This kind of hue will make even the barest and most unfriendly home feel cosy and welcoming at night.

4. Special atmosphere

Iluminación exterior casa rústica con piscina, OutSide Tech Light OutSide Tech Light Rustic style garden
OutSide Tech Light

OutSide Tech Light
OutSide Tech Light
OutSide Tech Light

Direct spotlights may provide a lot of illumination, but they don't exactly create a special atmosphere. Choose low or dimmable lights to create a mysterious, moody ambience like this.

5. Lighting up the trees

Villa particulier ALPES MARITIMES, Artlight Design Artlight Design Mediterranean style garden
Artlight Design

Artlight Design
Artlight Design
Artlight Design

The surrounding landscaping can be a really powerful element in your outdoor lighting scheme. Tall, overarching branches and trees will look spectacular with some outdoor string lights or spotlights. An illuminated garden will also generally make the home appear bigger and more abundant at night. Perhaps you could even choose something with a coloured hue like this.

6. Holiday-style lamps

Pergola Earth Designs Modern garden Solid Wood
Earth Designs

Pergola

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Outdoor lighting doesn't always need to be big and impressive. Tropical-style outdoor pendant lights can easily be worked into a larger lighting scheme. Organic style designs with warm globes are particularly popular at the moment.

7. Multiple light sources

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern garden Iron/Steel Grey roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Aralia

Chelsea Creek—copyright St George Plc

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

The secret to a good lighting scheme is texture. That means building up your lighting with lots of layers. In this outdoor entertaining area there is illumination buried within the hedge, on the ground and of course emanating from the fire.

8. Lighting up the entrance

Casas Trapecio, INDICO INDICO Modern garden
INDICO

INDICO
INDICO
INDICO

A row of little low lights can make for a wonderfully welcoming entrance. They should have some kind of cover, however, so the glare doesn't hit your guests' eyes.

9. Discreet lighting on the stairs

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Many homes also have an outdoor staircase that really does need to be illuminated. This is really important for when older visitors come to visit. The lighting doesn't have to be fussy, recessed wall lights like this are perfect for a minimalist home.

10. Splashes of light in the garden

Contemporary Garden Design Balham homify Modern garden
homify

Contemporary Garden Design Balham

homify
homify
homify

In visual terms, our homes are dominated by straight lines and sharp, orderly edges. Don't be afraid to liven up the exterior with random splashes of light. Portable, solar power lamps can easily be moved to different positions within the garden.

11. Lighting and reflections

homify HouseholdPlants & accessories Marble Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

If your home exterior has highly polished surfaces, they could easily be used to create a glamorous lighting scheme like this. The lights bounce off the polished pavers and add an extra dash of pizzazz.

12. The ultimate exterior lighting

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This divine lighting scheme has been perfectly realised. Each light source is beautifully soft and mute. The best part? The lighting highlights the unique elements in the facade.

13. Floor lights

Casa EV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern houses
ze|arquitectura

ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura

This home entrance has a little wooden platform that creates the best spot for some subtle ground lights. It just goes to show that good outdoor lighting doesn't always have to demand attention.

14. The front door

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern windows & doors Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

In practical terms, the entrance light is the most important. It is the point where you rummage for your keys and meet guests. This is generally the spot for your most powerful task lights.

15. Underwater lights

La Casa de las Sirenas, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Modern pool
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

If you are lucky enough to have a small pond or outdoor pool, consider underwater lighting. In safety terms, it's a really important element to have. But it also adds a rather mysterious look to the home.

If you want to glam up your home even more, check out 9 tricks to give your home a celebrity-style makeover.

10 breathtaking home entrances and hallways
Which of these exteriors is your favourite?

Discover home inspiration!

