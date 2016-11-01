15 ideas to light up your home's exterior (which look great!)

There are plenty of good reasons to upgrade the lighting on the exterior of your home. In terms of decoration, sensational outdoor lighting has the ability to completely transform the exterior for a very, very reasonable cost. This is particularly good for those looking to capitalise on an investment property. But it is also good for deterring thieves and creating a sense of safety when you arrive home at night. So today we'll present a rich variety of home facades with lots of brilliant lighting to get you inspired. Let's go forth and see the light!