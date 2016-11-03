A 130m² family home (plans included) for under HK$500k

This beautiful abode, brought to us by the creatives at Poland's ARCHON + PROJEKTY DOMÓW architects, presents an exciting new take on the design of a traditional country cottage. The shape of the home's construction immediately evokes the idea of a cosy, rural home, although this dwelling has been designed with a difference.

Its stylish facade of white, wood and stone houses a spacious, open-plan living and dining area, beautifully lit kitchen and guest bathroom—and that's just on the ground floor! Upstairs there's plenty of room for a budding family, with 3 bedrooms, a nursery, a very spacious bathroom and laundry.

This home has been decorated and furnished to perfection, with dark timber and black and white stone featuring prevalently throughout the decor. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!