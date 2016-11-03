A 130m² family home (plans included) for under HK$500k

This beautiful abode, brought to us by the creatives at Poland's ARCHON + PROJEKTY DOMÓW architects, presents an exciting new take on the design of a traditional country cottage. The shape of the home's construction immediately evokes the idea of a cosy, rural home, although this dwelling has been designed with a difference.
Its stylish facade of white, wood and stone houses a spacious, open-plan living and dining area, beautifully lit kitchen and guest bathroom—and that's just on the ground floor! Upstairs there's plenty of room for a budding family, with 3 bedrooms, a nursery, a very spacious bathroom and laundry.
This home has been decorated and furnished to perfection, with dark timber and black and white stone featuring prevalently throughout the decor. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!
From this perspective, we gain a glimpse of the home's garden, garage and patio, with plenty of windows included on the lower level to open the space up to the elements.
The crisp white of the facade is balanced by traditional materials such as wood, brick and stone, which create an intriguing contrast and colour palette.
This lovely, compact abode manages to pack 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a pantry and a garage into what appears to be a modern version of a small country cottage.
From the outset the home impresses with its fresh design, with its construction comprising a range of materials, such as wood, plaster, stone and concrete. The result is an abode that looks set to stand the test of time, with plenty of space inside for family living.
Moving inside and we're met with a stylish and well-lit kitchen sporting plenty of sleek surfaces and engaging, contemporary design pieces.
A pristine, white island bench sits next to a floating bar in deep wood, while contemporary light fittings hang overhead to illuminate the scene after sundown.
Bordering the kitchen is this stylish dining space, with large glass doors providing ample illumination and allowing the space to merge easily with the garden beyond.
The furnishings are chic and contemporary, with the combination of white and black seen here providing an interesting counterweight to the timber furnishings and flooring.
Beyond the kitchen and dining room is a luxurious living room, with a simple, grey sofa lining walls of deep timber. Light streams in through large windows, making the most of the elements in warm weather, while a fireplace finished with black stone sits ready to warm the home in winter.
The downstairs bathroom has been designed with guests in minds, with a narrow construction favoured given this room won't need to house the family toiletries. The combination of stone and wood works well here also, with white marble chosen to line the shower unit for a pristine effect.
Being a family home, a nursery has been constructed on the upper level, where the children can come to play and study. Simply furnished, this space contains the design versatility necessary for family living, as it can easily be decorated in varying styles as the children grow older and their needs and interests change.
Moving through to the master bedroom and we're met with a bold space, with a king-sized be taking centre stage in front of dark timber panelling.
The interior designers definitely had a strong concept in mind when creating this bedroom, with its wooden walls creating a striking depth of colour within the space.
Shifting perspective and we get a glimpse of the remainder of the room, which has been furnished to perfection with a desk unit, plenty of storage and a wall-mounted television. Patterned wallpaper has been included to add a contrast of colour and texture and to ensure this bold space doesn't appear overly dark.
The family bathroom has been designed with a more spacious feel, perfect to suit the needs of 4 or 5 occupants. The room has a shower, bath tub and twin sink units, with the laundry located next door.
An overview of the home's floor plan reveals a complex yet spacious design. The open-plan living and dining areas perfectly merge with the areas for outdoor living, with glass doors giving way to an expansive patio and garden, while all the amenities have been included downstairs to host guests and visitors.
On the upper level we come into contact with the family's living quarters, with the bedrooms, family bathroom, nursery and laundry all located on this floor. The bedrooms measure a generous 13.5, 14 and 17 square metres, meaning there's plenty of room for this family to grow and change, while each room houses a lovely array of windows through which the occupants can enjoy this home's picturesque surrounds.
