The new Montreux Jazz Cafe

Jazz!—the word, music and style conjures some romantically rich imagery: flappers with marcelled hair jiving to 1920s whiskey-soaked melodies; gritty prohibition-era speakeasies full of frescoes and heaving zoot suiters; the roar of Tenor saxes wailing blue out of 1940s bebop clubs into tenebrous city nights. They were raucous days. But from beat hoods to diamond diners, today jazz finds its home in some of the world’s most refined settings—not least of all, this brand new landmark Jazz Café at the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace in Switzerland. An homage to the legacy and culture of the Montreaux jazz festival (one of the most renowned and cherished in the world) this fresh jazz café at the Fairmont Le Montreux looks well at home in its deluxe surroundings—ones that have inspired and been frequented by some of history’s finest, including B.B. King, James Brown, David Bowie, Miles Davis, Roberta Flack, Prince and Leonard Cohen. Take a look at the shots below for a peek into the luxurious designed new Montreux Jazz Café.
Inspired by the legendary music festival this wonderfully glamorous space exudes a composed yet casual sliver of opulence whilst incorporating thoughtful decor and sumptuous decoration. The entire space journals both the life of the festival since 1967, as well as its legendary creator Claude Nobs, with each section of the café infusing a collection of Nobs memorabilia along with sympathetic decor that evokes the heritage and bold tradition of the Montreux Jazz festival itself.
The luxury and attention to detail is evident throughout this space, and the dining space is no exception—bespoke patterned armchairs line the dining space replete with comfortable booth seating, coloured glassware and silver tableware. Simply sit back with a delicate aperitif and enjoy the vista beyond.
Within each space a different era of the festival is represented, and as you meander through the café, a visual chronology of history and tradition is presented in a stylish and modern fashion. Each element of this space is thoughtful and the light fittings are no exception—deco-style glass downlights hover from the bordering wall and offer a soft illumination. Moreover oversized chandeliers hang centrally, with spherical glass baubles, which act as a bold statement and inject a sense of opulence and historical magnificence.
In the secondary seated dining area, the lighting is eclectic, as is the furniture—each piece carefully chosen, bold, diverse, and reminiscent jazz itself. This space is the epitome of luxury, designed with plush finishes and soft furnishings, the decor takes you on a cerebral journey to a deeper and richer state, where the inimitable essence of the Jazz festival adorns and saturates the aura and ambience.
Within the bar area an immediate shift occurs, as if transported to the moody depths of a lively early to mid-century jazz club. The space offers everything you would expect—a rich timber bar with comfortable seating is the central focus, whilst a striking dining space sits to the side offering solace for patrons to slip away from the lively bar crowd. Perfect spots to settle in for an evening of frivolity and relaxation.
Within each section and area it is clear that the subtle accessories and trimmings really make the space a special and lavish experience. The bar and booth seating offers glimpses into the past with decor that evokes a sense of history and opulent luxury. These light fittings are located adjacent to the bar and provide a warm glow, while the feathered shades and twiggy bird-like stems evoke a 20s flapper-esque ambiance.
Finally, a central gathering point, where a single bar offers aperitifs of all descriptions and warm open fire provides soft sparkly illumination and a sense of cosiness and cordiality. Nobs memorabilia lines the salon style walls and, with the vintage atmosphere, you would be forgiven for thinking you were in the heart of where it all began.
