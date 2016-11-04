10 fabulous and original breakfast bars

When designing a home, a wonderful feature to include in your kitchen is that of the breakfast bar. Both stylish and functional, breakfast bars present a sleek option for casual dining with family or friends—and the designs available are endless!
For those with limitations of space in mind, a breakfast bar can be fitted to neatly frame a small kitchen. It may also section an open plan interior, or help to subtly elongate a room. Likewise, breakfast bars can be constructed from a range of materials, to suit any design aesthetic.
What follows are 10 of our favourite breakfast bars, chosen to provide inspiration for those seeking to incorporate one into their home. And perhaps even for those who hadn't thought of it yet…
This design expands upon the rustic aesthetic seen previously, with its more traditional construction having been lined in stone tiles, themselves evoking a sense of natural history.
The muted palette of the tiles creates a cosy and comfortable atmosphere, while the stone evokes a sense of strength within the kitchen.
If you have a crowded or open-plan interior that seeks to incorporate myriad functional aspects into the one environment, you may think that you don't have room for a breakfast bar. But think again!
This lovely home includes both a small dining table and a low-lying bar running the length of the kitchen bench. At this height, the breakfast bar can be used for more than just breakfast, with this one perfect to accommodate dinner guests while the host cooks up a storm.
What space for outdoor living would be complete without a functional bar area like the one seen here? This bar provides plenty of room for food and cocktail preparation, and adds a wonderful colour contrast to this pristine, white patio through the deep tones of its timber construction.
If you're a fan of contemporary or minimalist design, then this bar might be for you. Constructed of pale timber, the bar elegantly frames this white kitchen bench, adding a sense of geometry to the room and delineating the spaces for food preparation and consumption.
The effect is delicate and modern, with the bar appearing to hover up from the floor, adding to this kitchen's light and breezy atmosphere.
For those who prefer boldness over delicacy, this design might better serve to augment your kitchen. Constructed of thick, timber beams that have been polished and varnished to highlight their vivid woodgrain, the bar ties in wonderfully with the exposed bricks of the kitchen bench, with each exuding a rustic air within this modern home.
Just because you live in a compact dwelling doesn't mean you can't enjoy the stylish functionality of a breakfast bar, with this example working well to frame the kitchen space, while also providing a small area to eat a meal. The black finish and sleek design is fresh and modern, particularly in tandem with these vibrant, yellow bar stools.
While a breakfast bar certainly belongs in a space designed for food preparation, the two don't always have to conjoin, with this example demonstrating a great way to have your cake and eat it too!
The width of this kitchen prevented the construction of an adjacent bar, but a parallel one works even better, by helping to create a sense of visual expanse within the space through the use of flowing, parallel lines.
This breakfast bar seeks to combine the features of a dining table with the placement and form of a traditional bar. Its wide, low-lying construction emulates a crisp, contemporary dining setting, while its placement adjacent to the kitchen gives it all the functionality of a breakfast bar when in use.
Another option for breakfast bar placement is to extend out from the kitchen bench, effectively creating a boundary within your home's living area. This bar is contemporary in style, and sets the scene for a dining experience that is at once separate and attached to the primary cooking area.
The kitchen planner who designed this room had no illusions when it came to the placement of the breakfast bar. Instead of delicately extending the kitchen bench or creating an internal border within the home, they have sought to incorporate both kitchen and bar in their entirety. The effect is grand and welcoming, but most striking is the fiery red that has been used to decorate the kitchen walls, which enlivens a space in which the occupants clearly intend to spend a lot of time.
