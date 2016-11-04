10 fabulous and original breakfast bars

When designing a home, a wonderful feature to include in your kitchen is that of the breakfast bar. Both stylish and functional, breakfast bars present a sleek option for casual dining with family or friends—and the designs available are endless!

For those with limitations of space in mind, a breakfast bar can be fitted to neatly frame a small kitchen. It may also section an open plan interior, or help to subtly elongate a room. Likewise, breakfast bars can be constructed from a range of materials, to suit any design aesthetic.

What follows are 10 of our favourite breakfast bars, chosen to provide inspiration for those seeking to incorporate one into their home. And perhaps even for those who hadn't thought of it yet…