A cheap but beautiful 67m² house

Prefab houses are the new vogue for many who seek a readily available dwelling on a limited budget. This example breathes new life into the concept, showcasing modern construction with a rustic edge. From the outset, the home intrigues with its traditional facade, stone trim, timber and roof tiles all employed to create a cosy dwelling of 67 square metres, exuding warmth and charm.

The interior impresses with its classic appeal, with white walls supporting flowing beams of dark brown wood, creating a beautifully versatile shell in which the occupants can express themselves. Multiple rooms make this abode great for a small family, while all the mod cons have been included for ease of living.

Take a tour below and tell us what you think!