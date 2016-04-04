The Artistic Dutch Villa

Once upon a time there was a simple villa tucked away in a small village in The Netherlands. Traditional in late-60s style, it was in desperate need of a revamp. Ottenvaneck Architects embraced the challenge with gusto, transforming the humble home into a contemporary masterpiece, filled with artistic touches.
The facade of the home is now barely recognisable, with its pale, brick exterior replaced by the sheen of glass and white concrete and providing a stunning architectural contrast to its simple surrounds. Ripples of glass decorate the front of the house, infusing the villa with a sense of modern artistry, while the rear of the property has been beautifully expanded to provide a smooth transition between indoor and outdoor living.
Sleek, sophisticated furnishings populate the interior and back garden, inspiring optimal use of each area by the occupants. A novel, open kitchen faces an expansive patio, beautifully opening the space to accommodate outdoor living and entertaining.
This home is truly unique in its style and inventive design, take a tour and see what you think!
Located in Moergestel, The Netherlands, the villa dates back to 1968, a fact reflected in its external colour scheme and construction materials. The light, brick facade and dark tiles of the roof house an expansive layout in keeping with the casual connotations of villa living, but the residents eventually decided to redecorate with a more modern feel.
The renovation that followed completely changed the character of the home's facade, with brick and tile replaced by smooth, white and grey finishes and decorative glass. All that remains of the original villa is the shape of the home, with this new manifestation exuding a sense of contemporary artistry from within its quiet, village locale.
The glass feature wall is one of the most striking elements of the new design, with its watery curves trapping the sunlight and intriguing onlookers.
Up close the glass appears even more alluring, with its rippled surface imprinted with a pattern of birch trees, creating a static, translucent forest on the front of the home. Light filters through the glass, playing upon the white exterior wall behind and illuminating a pebbled path leading to the rear of the property.The effect is delicate and special, infusing the home with its own artistic persona right from the get-go.
The rear of the home originally matched the subdued aesthetic of the front facade, with pale bricks and dark tiles characterising its simple construction. Plentiful windows accommodated a smooth transition between the interior and exterior atmospheres, with the refreshing ambience of the quiet garden soothing the house beyond as light and colour flowed through the glass panes. The aesthetic appears quite traditional, and the owners felt it also needed spicing up.
The modern rear of the property is sleek and contemporary, with light finishes and strong lines creating an open and inviting atmosphere. The use of glass has been expanded, with indoor and outdoor living now overlapping to optimise the use of each space. Large, sliding doors open the home, allowing it to embrace the garden, with a sheltered patio providing for outdoor living and entertaining whenever the weather permits.
The garden has been manicured to reflect the cool lines of the home's construction, with a stylish, contemporary bench included as a vantage from which to watch squirrels playing on the old walnut tree standing centre stage amidst the lawn.
The interior of the villa has been completely overhauled in the manner of its facade, with this new, contemporary kitchen facing out onto the garden, standing open and ready to accommodate a food frenzy. Smooth, white finishes combine with the rougher edges of wood panelling, creating a subtle sense of contrast and artistry within the space.
The rear wall of the kitchen borders the home's living room, closing off one space while opening itself up to the outdoors living area.
This impression of the living room presents a space that is both contemporary and relaxed, with its sleek lines and white finishes exuding modern style, and beautiful furnishings inviting calm indulgence. A modern fireplace warms the space, with the flames adding to the colour contrast within the room. The cushioned curves of a contemporary armchair continue the artistic theme within this lovely villa, which exudes a unique sense of style and character.
