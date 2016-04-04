The Artistic Dutch Villa

Once upon a time there was a simple villa tucked away in a small village in The Netherlands. Traditional in late-60s style, it was in desperate need of a revamp. Ottenvaneck Architects embraced the challenge with gusto, transforming the humble home into a contemporary masterpiece, filled with artistic touches.

The facade of the home is now barely recognisable, with its pale, brick exterior replaced by the sheen of glass and white concrete and providing a stunning architectural contrast to its simple surrounds. Ripples of glass decorate the front of the house, infusing the villa with a sense of modern artistry, while the rear of the property has been beautifully expanded to provide a smooth transition between indoor and outdoor living.

Sleek, sophisticated furnishings populate the interior and back garden, inspiring optimal use of each area by the occupants. A novel, open kitchen faces an expansive patio, beautifully opening the space to accommodate outdoor living and entertaining.

This home is truly unique in its style and inventive design, take a tour and see what you think!