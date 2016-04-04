Before and After: the Barcelona Dairy

Imagine an old dairy in one of the most popular districts of Barcelona. An unused building, formerly housing cows producing milk, cheese and yoghurt. The building was eventually sold and, over time, became a decrepit, shabby space, desperately in need of repairs. Enter Lluís Corbella and Marc Mazeres, the architect and designer of the abode you're about to experience. Their inventive ideas and design synergy have turned a run-down shell of a building into a modern, industrial masterpiece.

To accomplish this feat the designers gutted the interior of the huge space, preserving only the façade and roof, and converting the former dairy into an expansive home, brimming with modern luxury. The result is simply extraordinary, with exposed brick contrasting with pristine white walls throughout, providing a constant reminder of both the history of the home and its contemporary reinvention. Rustic, wooden beams serve to lift and strengthen the space, farming the lofty interior in a sense of tradition. Best of all are the novel touches incorporated within the house, from a hammock strung proudly within the living room to the cosy privacy of the high-walled courtyard.

Let's take a tour and marvel at how it's all come together.