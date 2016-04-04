The Extraordinary Brazilian Abode

Brace yourself for some serious Brazilian beauty as this spectacular villa is sure to impress! Designed by Marcia Carvalhaes Architecture, the project represents the penultimate in modern living, with the enormous, multi-level home incorporating every luxurious aspect one could possibly wish for.

Even from the street the home is breathtaking, as it juts out from atop a lush, green hill, proudly basking in the stunning, tropical sunshine. The interior of the property is dressed in extraordinary luxury, with the expansive floor plan housing leather furnishings, multiple living areas and dining spaces, an elevated wine cellar and a private spa, providing entertainment and indulgence whatever the mood.

Moving through to the rear of the home and the crystal clear waters of a streamlined pool lie in wait to refresh and rejuvenate. Framed by timber decking and the height of the home's walls, the space is both sun drenched and private, inviting supreme relaxation and outdoor entertaining

But enough talk, let's take a tour and witness this enviable abode in its full glory!