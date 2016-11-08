6 (small and beautiful) gardens for your home's entrance

We've reached the end of this Ideabook, but we ought to take a look at what a contrast of colours can do for a lovely front garden. Here we see the plants and stones decorating either side of some simple stairs with a white backdrop. It’s great for a minimalist-style home in need of a colourful yet elegant addition.

If you loved the front garden ideas in this homify feature, you're sure to enjoy these 8 compact courtyards perfect for Asian homes too.