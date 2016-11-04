Happy family life: The picture-perfect Asian home

Most family homes are designed for those with just one or two children. But what about the extended family? Perhaps you have an elderly parent living with you, or grown children who may want a separate living space. If so, you'll love the Korean home we'll explore today! It covers a relatively modest 161sqm, but it has two levels plus an attic, 10 rooms and lots of elements that are sure to appeal to those familiar with the demands of living with an extended family. But we don't want to give away too much yet. So come with us on a photo tour. This project comes to us courtesy of Korean architects Dreaming Carpenter…
The wooden home has a peaked roof that has been pushed slightly to one side. This, together with the two tones has been used to visually separate the main living area from the guest area on the right. It is separate, but unified. Note the different designs of the windows on the right side of the building and the long timber fencing holding the whole design together.
The entrance of a larger family home will endure a lot of foot traffic. It often helps to have multiple entrances to ease up on the use and help avoid unwanted disruptions in various areas of the home. This home has been created with multiple front, side and rear exits. It also has a central staircase leading to the upper levels of the home.
The home may be relatively small but it has high ceilings that give each room a sense of spaciousness. Here in the kitchen, that height has been accentuated with the addition of strong black light fittings overhead. There are also lots of kitchen storage areas. Finally, keen-eyed readers might have glimpsed the staircase to the left.
The home has a design that will surely inspire children as well as adults. Some rooms have been designed with double height and unique internal windows as seen here. They allow for lots of light to penetrate throughout the home. They also give it an extra dash of polish.
On the second level we have the more private sleeping areas of the home. This level has been designed with a less showy and more restrained design. Pale wood and light colour palette gives this level a more calming feel. The architects have managed to fit a lot of rooms within a fairly complex layout, so this decor acts as a nice counterbalance.
The guest area of the home is a different space altogether. Although it would be perfectly suited for elderly guests, at this point it's being used as a separate playroom for children. This area has a double-volume height and the peaked roof adds an impressive element. Just imagine how astounding this blue room would be for a small child!
The attic level in the main part of the home has all the charm and cosiness you might expect from a home with a peaked roof. This level is used as a child's bedroom and the two-toned colour treatment really highlights the architectural features in the room. The reduced height in a room like this is perfect for a small child.
