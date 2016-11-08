Your browser is out-of-date.

12 bright ideas every kitchen needs

Justwords Justwords
Modern Wooden House (Modern Ahşap Ev), Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop Modern kitchen
Smart kitchens make the task of cooking a delightful and easy experience. Space-saving designs, sleek furniture, modern appliances, clever storage hacks and appropriate lighting can add aesthetic appeal as well as convenience to your culinary haven. Whether your kitchen is small or large, making it look neat, clean and inviting requires a bit of creativity and some brainstorming. So here we bring you 12 intelligent solutions that will surely add a whole new edge to your kitchen. Enjoy!

1. Concealed convenience

Reforma de Apartamento, MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
MBDesign Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores
MBDesign Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores

To solve the problem of limited counter space, install a desk along with your drawers and cabinets, like the one shown here. It can be pulled out whenever needed and used for prepping and chopping. This awesome kitchen was designed by the interior architects at MB Design Arquitetura & Interiores.

2. Island storage

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Classic style kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Besides installing cabinets, drawers and shelves in a large kitchen, create niches in your island as well. They provide extra storage space and can hold cookbooks or items which you need regularly for chopping ingredients or plating dishes.

3. Hang those pots and pans

Mediterranean Style Rencraft Mediterranean style kitchen Wood Blue
Rencraft

Mediterranean Style

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

A shiny steel shelf like the one shown here can be hung from the ceiling and fitted with hooks for hanging pots and pans. It will add an industrial chic touch to your kitchen as well as being extremely convenient.

4. How about a sleek rod?

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern kitchen
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

Not too keen on hanging a steel shelf from your ceiling? Then install a minimalistic rod or bar like this one, and fit it with hooks to hang your pots and pans. It will look very elegant.

5. Clever cabinets

ANTRASIT MUTFAK, Ada Ahşap Ada Ahşap Modern kitchen
Ada Ahşap

Ada Ahşap
Ada Ahşap
Ada Ahşap

It often happens that we only use the items which are situated towards the front when we open our cabinets. And this way, we completely forget about all the stuff lying towards the back. To prevent this, fit these movable steel shelves inside your cabinet. They can be dragged out almost fully for easy perusal.

6. Suitable steel baskets

50.2cm pull-out organiser simplehuman KitchenStorage
simplehuman

50.2cm pull-out organiser

simplehuman
simplehuman
simplehuman

If your cabinet shelves are immobile in nature, then simply bring home some steel baskets in different sizes as seen here. Different baskets can be used for organising different items such as food processors, blenders, mixers, crockery and so on.

7. Go for a narrow shelf

CASA FOTOMÁTICA, ESTUDIO MYGA ESTUDIO MYGA Industrial style kitchen
ESTUDIO MYGA

ESTUDIO MYGA
ESTUDIO MYGA
ESTUDIO MYGA

If you have a bare and boring wall in the kitchen, spice it up usefully by building a floor-to-ceiling narrow shelf like this one. It won’t take up much floor space, but will cater to storage needs effectively.

8. Aesthetic lighting

Bespoke Liquor & Drinks Cabinet Lisa Melvin Design KitchenStorage
Lisa Melvin Design

Bespoke Liquor & Drinks Cabinet

Lisa Melvin Design
Lisa Melvin Design
Lisa Melvin Design

Do you have a stylish cupboard or cabinet full of expensive crystals like carafes, tumblers, glasses or plates? Then enhance their glittering beauty by equipping the shelves with LED strips for aesthetic illumination.

9. Smart cabinet doors

Surrey kitchen Lewis Alderson KitchenCabinets & shelves
Lewis Alderson

Surrey kitchen

Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson

Even if your kitchen cabinet is full of shelves for organising all essentials, don’t let the doors stay idle. Equip them with sleek racks for arranging spices and condiments. Slightly wider racks can accommodate the lids of pots and pans as well.

10. For a razor-sharp look

Hillcrest, De Rosee Sa De Rosee Sa KitchenStorage
De Rosee Sa

Hillcrest

De Rosee Sa
De Rosee Sa
De Rosee Sa

Don’t want your kitchen to look cluttered or untidy? Build doors to keep shelves out of sight. This way, everything will seem spotless, even if the shelves are flooded with stuff.

11. Trendy faucet

Modern Wooden House (Modern Ahşap Ev), Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop Modern kitchen
Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop

Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop
Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop
Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop

Instead of a traditional faucet, pick ultramodern spiral hand shower models which are more flexible and can be used more easily during rushed cooking. Keep other fixtures minimalistic as well, for a neat look.

12. Hello blackboard!

İNDEKSA ÖRNEK DAİRE ÇALIŞMASI, İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti. İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti. Modern kitchen
İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti.

İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti.
İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti.
İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti.

Blackboards are no longer just for classrooms. Keep one in your kitchen for both utility and decorative purposes. You can write down some inspiring sayings, draw fun food pictures, or jot down recipes.

So wait no more! Gift your kitchen the boons of modernism and make it a smarter and more appealing space in no time. Check out some more indispensable kitchen ideas here: 8 space-efficient kitchens you'll love.

10 budget-friendly kitchen designs
Which of these kitchen ideas will you be trying?

