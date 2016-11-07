Your browser is out-of-date.

The best colour for every room of your home

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

The colour scheme chosen for our homes says a lot about our character, as well as impacting the ambience, atmosphere and aura within our dwellings. There is a considerable amount of research into the influence of colour on our psyche, and the way different hues can noticeably inform, affect or generate different feelings and moods.

As a reflection of our tastes and preferences, the colour of each room of your home is extremely important and must be chosen with care and consideration. As a colour palette is paired with decorative elements that echo our identities, it can be tricky knowing where to begin, as well as ensuring you make the right decisions.

To help you along the way we’ve gathered the best colour for each room of your home. To see which hues we believe work best, check out the interior examples below and start planning your colourful renovation today.

1. The living room

Harbour Green, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Living room
We chose: white hues such as eggshell, antique white, titanium, ivory, snow and seashell

Generally the largest room within one’s home, we believe that white is a no-brainer when it comes to your living quarters. Timeless, enduring, simple and stylish, white tones and shades are sure to offer a clean and revitalised aesthetic that can be paired with many other hues if desired.

2. The kitchen

PW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist kitchen open kitchen
We chose: gorgeous greys including steel, charcoal, French grey, slate and chrome

In the kitchen, colour can often provide interest and excitement. However, if added haphazardly, it is commonly a reason individuals fall out of love with their cooking space. Opt for a grey hue, and you will ensure your kitchen is age-defiant, while being able to accommodate a range of other feature tones or shades. In this French grey kitchen the planners have opted for a warm tone of grey to add hospitality and an inviting atmosphere. 

3. The bedroom

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern style bedroom
We chose: earthy hues including chestnut, mahogany, birch, caramel, straw and sand

The bedroom is one space in your home where you want to feel warm and welcomed, while also refreshed and revitalised. Earthy hues help you achieve this, and assist in creating a sense of raw, organic power. Reassuring and fresh, earth tones are alluring, and can be paired with a variety of other shades to deepen the rich yet tranquil ambience.

4. The bathroom

PATCHWORK E HIDRAULICOS, Gama Ceramica y Baño Gama Ceramica y Baño Modern bathroom
We chose: shades of blue including aqua, sky blue, sea foam, lapis lazuli, cobalt and royal blue

Tranquil, calming and beautifully luxurious, we have chosen blue as a wonderful hue to include in your bathroom. Purported to reduce one’s appetite, blue is a reflective colour that is reminiscent of water. Blue works well with other neutral hues such as white and grey, and will reduce the perceived temperature within a space (ideal for humid Hong Kong weather!).

5. The study or home office

Home Office Frank and Faber Eclectic style study/office
We chose: dark colours such as ebony, jet black, olive, liquorice and charcoal

Within a home office, you want to provide a professional aesthetic, while still retaining a rich and deep sense of concentration. Dark colours work especially well in offices, imparting attentiveness and focus, as well as avoiding distraction.

6. The kids' room

homify Classic style nursery/kids room
We chose: yellow tones such as bumblebee, canary, butterscotch, mustard, lemon or pastel yellow

Yellow is cheerful and effervescent, which is exactly what you want when decorating a child’s bedroom. Sunny, optimistic, yet not overbearing, yellow is a beautiful go-to hue.

7. The entrance, corridor and hallway

corridor arctitudesign Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Building,Wood,Hall,House,Floor,Flooring,Ceiling,Hardwood,Wood stain,Beige
We chose: neutral tones from all colour groups

In the entrance to your home, a neutral or muted hue is the way to go. Neutral tones will allow you to personalise the space, but will avoid feeling too intense or overbearing as you enter your abode.

8. The dining room

Die sechs neuen Trendfarben 2015, SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE Modern dining room Red
We chose: shades of red including crimson, burgundy, candy, rose, carmine and cherry

Red is purported to increase appetite, and is therefore ideal within a dining space. Get your hunger raging with some hints of red, or go all out and employ this passionate shade throughout the room.

Would you like to keep reading? Check out: 9 tricks to make your apartment feel like home and glean some more ideas and inspiration!

The quirky wooden home built for family life
Do you agree with our colour selection? 

