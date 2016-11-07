The best colour for every room of your home

The colour scheme chosen for our homes says a lot about our character, as well as impacting the ambience, atmosphere and aura within our dwellings. There is a considerable amount of research into the influence of colour on our psyche, and the way different hues can noticeably inform, affect or generate different feelings and moods.

As a reflection of our tastes and preferences, the colour of each room of your home is extremely important and must be chosen with care and consideration. As a colour palette is paired with decorative elements that echo our identities, it can be tricky knowing where to begin, as well as ensuring you make the right decisions.

To help you along the way we’ve gathered the best colour for each room of your home. To see which hues we believe work best, check out the interior examples below and start planning your colourful renovation today.