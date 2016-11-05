Easy country life: a simple Japanese home

In true rustic style, the architects have designed the home with a lavish fireplace. It has been set on a recessed brick floor within a special alcove. At this angle we also get a sense of the natural beauty within the home. This is a home with a wing designed like the branch of a tree. So the natural materials really exemplify the spirit of the home.

If you are in the mood for something different, have a look at Unique living! 6 low-budget stylish container houses.