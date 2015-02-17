Amazing animal prints

Why does this puppy have such sad eyes? Could it be because it is forever relegated to the back of this chair, when the other side is quite obviously the prime location? Whatever the cause of its sorrows, this is a larger-than-life face you could fall in love with. You could also be fairly safe in assuming that absolutely no one else you know will have a similar piece. Because how often do you see an armchair with a downcast puppy on it? Almost never.