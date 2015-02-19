​Shed and garage inspiration

If your house has a strong look, it can be fun to try and recreate it in miniature for your shed or garage. This shed, for example, has been made out of the same narrow wood strips as the main house which can be seen in the background. Using an identical material for the door and walls, and leaving windows out of the equation, makes the building appear strangely neutral and featureless. Because of the lack of natural light, this would probably be better as a storage space or as a comfy spot to enjoy evening drinks than as a home office.