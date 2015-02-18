Unconventional beds

There are so many ways to mix it up in the bedroom – and for the record, we’re talking about interior design. By injecting a few key objects with a healthy dose of creativity, you’ll never have to go to sleep in an uninspired space again. Unless you take a sleeper train or something. Anyway, the best place to start in jazzing up the bedroom is, of course, with the bed itself. It’s the centrepiece of the area and the one basic feature that a bedroom can’t get along without (the clue is in the name). The beds below all deviate a little bit from the norm in some way without being totally outlandish. Let’s call it understated eccentricity.