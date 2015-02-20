Gorgeous hotels around the globe

Snow is the perfect weather in which to photograph this collection of minimalist Korean holiday homes. The icy slush and naked tree branches in the foreground only serve to enhance the austere beauty of this development. Meanwhile, behind the buildings, a forest and distant mountains act as an incongruously organic backdrop to these most overtly man-made of structures. Utilitarianism and perfect homogeny may initially seem to have been the top priorities in this design, but there is much more to it than that. Each building, it its simplicity, has a character all of its own, the central round window seeming like a single eye gazing out on the snowy landscape.