Aim higher with your ceilings

Many older homes, or homes built in an old-fashioned style, will have ceiling roses such as this one in all their rooms. In most cases, the light fitting will hang from its centre. More often than not ceiling roses will be unpainted, but you can easily personalise them by picking out your favourite details using a delicate brush and metallic paint, as seen here. You might want to try matching your choice of paint to the main colour used in your lights. If your house is more modern, or has had many of its original features eradicated, it’s possible to buy a ceiling rose from most DIY or home improvement stores.