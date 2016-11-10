8 veranda ideas to brighten up your small home

If you thought that verandas were only good for growing plants or providing extra storage space for household items, think again! With a bit of creativity and aesthetic input, you can transform your veranda into an bright sanctuary for admiring nature or enjoying fresh air. It can also act as a beautiful extension of your living room, dining room or bedroom, and make these spaces look more expansive. Today, we bring you 8 stunning veranda designs which will impress and inspire you for your own project! Enjoy.
This gorgeous fully glazed veranda has been designed by the home builders at Ada Insaat, and is perfect for enjoying outdoor pleasures in all weather. You get to keep the cold at bay during winter months while watching the stars, or enjoy watching rainfall while having a hot cup of tea.
See how this beautiful living space has been visually integrated with the lavish veranda by installing wall-to-wall glass doors? Glass allows the interiors to expand visually and offers ample ventilation when left open. And during parties, you can simply open the glass doors to unite the living space and veranda to accommodate more people.
Small apartments often need some extra room for accommodating the kitchen or dining area more comfortably. For instance, this veranda features warm wood on the floor and a natural stone parapet with clear glass windows to house these spaces. You can enjoy meals in style here, while admiring the city’s skyline through the glass.
Want to turn your veranda into a space for reading and relaxation? Then bring in a plush day bed, some gorgeous indoor plants and soothing lights for an inviting feel. Use glass for the balustrade and windows, so that you can watch the cityscape and get some sun.
A covered veranda can even act as a delightful bedroom with stunning views, as you can see here. Introduce some cosy furnishing, vibrant throws and cushions, a sleek storage unit and lush indoor plants for a heavenly experience. The glass will protect everything from rain and dust as well.
If you wish to have a large living space, you can connect your veranda with the living room through sliding glass doors. Adorn the veranda suitably with tasteful furniture and decorative accents, so that it matches the aesthetics of the living room. Keep the doors closed if you want privacy.
Even the smallest or narrowest verandas can become a sanctuary when decked creatively. This one, for example, features pretty white brick-finish walls, a long array of glass windows, stylish lamps, colourful textures and a quirky swing for relaxation. A sleek wall-mounted shelf provides storage space as well!
If you are stuck with a small veranda, use white for the walls and ceiling to heighten the impression of space. White will also reflect the incoming sunlight more generously, and make your veranda appear bright and airy.
So what are you waiting for? Give your veranda a whole new look and purpose today, and add value to your residence.