Shine bright with exposed light bulbs

If you’re going to go for this look, it’s important to ensure that your exposed light bulbs come across as the carefully considered design pieces that they are rather than the result of decorative apathy. In achieving this, everything comes down to detail. These bulbs nicely exemplify the difference that the smallest features can make. Their lovely two-tone fittings are clearly of a high quality, emphasising the fact that the absence of a lampshade is not a corner-cutting measure in this case. Varying the shapes of the light bulbs is a neat trick too, adding a little character to the overall simplicity of the arrangement.