The modern home built for a happy family

This incredible home, brought to us by the creatives at MEYERCORTEZ architects in São Paolo, Brazil, presents the ultimate in modern family living. Blending both contemporary and traditional styles, the abode immediately excites through the construction and decoration of its living spaces. The architects have pulled out all the stops to create a parallel patio and living room that can be merged for optimal use in fine weather.

Moving through the remainder of the home and we're met with myriad design surprises, from its sleek and modern kitchen, to the kids playroom, bedrooms and ensuite. The jewel in the crown, however, is doubtless the master bedroom, with is nestled in a cosy and inviting space decorated with cool brown tones, and adjoins a glowing bathroom exuding elegance and luxury.

Take a tour below and tell us what you think!