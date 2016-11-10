12 ways to decorate your walls with stone (so they look spectacular!)

Tired of your boring painted or wallpapered walls? Are they in need of a spectacular modern makeover? Well, in this Ideabook, we're looking at all things stone for chic and timeless walls. Stone walls are an awesome addition to a character-filled home, and with proper planning, this décor idea can fit any room for a rustic-inspired look. The effect is a lot more interesting than a colourful painted wall, and the homify team consulted some expert interior designers for tips and tricks—so you can implement this elegant décor style with flair!
This modern entrance has a lovely neutral colour, with white, grey and silver reigning supreme. The glass doors add an inviting effect, while the pale stone wall is friendly, warm and sophisticated. The wall enhances the illusion of a spacious entrance, alongside elegant illumination.
The stone niche has a wonderful effect on the bathroom, allowing some calm and serene lighting to be incorporated into the design for a cosy atmosphere. The bathroom utilises a combination of materials, neutral colours and welcoming textures for a gorgeous end result.
The wall has been decorated with square stone tiles of varying shades. The tiles include neutral shades of brown, grey and charcoal and are the perfect complement to the wooden flooring.
The living room is meant to be a space for relaxation and comfort, and this grey wall décor is a subtle yet warm and welcoming choice to enhance a wonderful room. The neutral colours can be combined with a vibrant accent colour for a character-filled effect.
Flagstone is made up of narrow stone pieces that can be placed as decoration for walls or floor. From this angle, we can see the natural mosaic-like effect as well as the rich neutral colours.
The bathroom walls are coated in a dark grey stone, creating an amazing rustic ambiance that seems almost authentic. The marble sink is another excellent décor choice that will ensure this bathroom is trendy throughout the seasons.
The stone wall here is substantially wide, which is why a wooden door frame is the perfect choice to divide the spaces.
Walls coated in stone are not limited to certain parts of the home only. If you admire rustic décor elements, then adding an interesting effect with stone walls in the bedroom may be the unique design feature you’ve been searching for.
The wall of this room is also decorated in flagstone, but when compared to the home we saw earlier, the stone is a bit thicker for a more textured effect. The colourful features of this wall are enhanced by natural light, creating a chic and tranquil effect.
The grey stone walls and varnished wood of the floor and stairs are a stylish and complementary combination. It’s neutral and simple, but makes for an attractive feature.
The entrance of this home features a grand grey stone wall. It has a textured finish which enhances the space, making the entrance a warm and welcoming aspect of the interior.
We've reached the end of our Ideabook, but we need to admire the simple elegance of the light brown stones that make up the wall separating the dining room from other rooms in this home. The stones are bricks of a regular shape, adding a simple classic texture to the space.
