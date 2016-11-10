12 ways to decorate your walls with stone (so they look spectacular!)

Tired of your boring painted or wallpapered walls? Are they in need of a spectacular modern makeover? Well, in this Ideabook, we're looking at all things stone for chic and timeless walls. Stone walls are an awesome addition to a character-filled home, and with proper planning, this décor idea can fit any room for a rustic-inspired look. The effect is a lot more interesting than a colourful painted wall, and the homify team consulted some expert interior designers for tips and tricks—so you can implement this elegant décor style with flair!