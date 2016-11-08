Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 budget-friendly kitchen designs

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Diseñamos tus espacios para hacerte vivir BUENOS MOMENTOS, IROKA IROKA KitchenStorage
Loading admin actions …

A well designed kitchen is simply composed of a striking combination of colours, lines and materials, in conjunction with loads of smart functional features. When you think about it, none of these elements really require the outlay of a huge amount of money. They just require some smarts when it comes to aesthetics. The only limitation is that it pays to really do your research so you can avoid any expensive missteps or tweaks in the design. So to get started, let's get exploring 10 budget-friendly kitchen designs. It may be a cliche, but it really is true that style can't be bought!

1. Two-toned kitchen

Diseñamos tus espacios para hacerte vivir BUENOS MOMENTOS, IROKA IROKA KitchenStorage
IROKA

IROKA
IROKA
IROKA

Good colour combinations can be enjoyed no matter what the budget. You might even mix up the colours of the splashback to create a striking impression like this.

2. Neutral

Inspiração que Vem do Mar, Luizana Wiggers Projetos Luizana Wiggers Projetos KitchenElectronics
Luizana Wiggers Projetos

Luizana Wiggers Projetos
Luizana Wiggers Projetos
Luizana Wiggers Projetos

A neutral colour scheme has a soft, sophisticated quality. Grey has a quiet elegance that will work beautifully in a small and simple kitchen too.

3. Rich wood

American Black Walnut Vauxhall Kitchen designed and made by Tim Wood Tim Wood Limited Modern kitchen Wood
Tim Wood Limited

American Black Walnut Vauxhall Kitchen designed and made by Tim Wood

Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited

Good textures add a lot of cosy warmth to a kitchen. Wooden finishes are good because even cheap wood has an inherent rich lushness in the soft and varying lines of its grain. If complete wooden kitchen cabinets are beyond your budget, there are good DIY alternatives. All you need to do is get some cheap generic base cabinets and make your own cupboard doors from stained plywood.

4. High gloss

Diseñamos tus espacios para hacerte vivir BUENOS MOMENTOS, IROKA IROKA KitchenStorage
IROKA

IROKA
IROKA
IROKA

Kitchen cupboards with a glossy finish will make the kitchen look fabulously upmarket. All you need to do is give them a quick clean and they'll make the kitchen look good for ages.

5. Natural

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This kitchen has another neutral colour palette. The difference here is that the wall cabinets are made from a pale wood. If you have a strict budget, the upper cabinets are the place to spend your money.

6. Multifunctional

CASAS VERDES CAMPOS, hola hola Modern kitchen
hola

hola
hola
hola

This kitchen has a built-in washing machine and a good breakfast bar. It looks incredible, but when you look closer the white kitchen cupboards on the right are really quite basic. We love the retro yellow fridge.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Featured appliances

Cocinas y closet, Softlinedecor Softlinedecor KitchenBench tops
Softlinedecor

Softlinedecor
Softlinedecor
Softlinedecor

The big appliances are usually the most expensive elements in the kitchen, so make them contribute to the design. Here we can see how the chrome finish is an integral part of the steel grey colour palette.

8. The power of colour

Дизайн квартиры 65 м.кв, Дизайн студия Жанны Ращупкиной Дизайн студия Жанны Ращупкиной Modern kitchen Yellow
Дизайн студия Жанны Ращупкиной

Дизайн студия Жанны Ращупкиной
Дизайн студия Жанны Ращупкиной
Дизайн студия Жанны Ращупкиной

In a small kitchen, the surrounding walls can be painted to extend the boundaries of the kitchen. Check out the canary yellow wall in this small kitchen.

9. Monochrome magic

REFORMA INTEGRAL SALOU, COETASA COETASA Modern kitchen
COETASA

COETASA
COETASA
COETASA

Black is often the last shade we consider when it comes to designing the kitchen. But black adds drama to any creation, as well as bringing that extra dash of formality to standard old kitchen cabinets. Mix it up with lots of white, though.

10. A dash of drama in the splashback

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The splashback is generally around eye-level, so it can be a good place to set a style statement in the kitchen. Amplify the effect by creating a colour connection with the other furnishings too.

For more home decor inspiration, have a look at: The best colour for every room of your house.

The traditional home with a sparkling surprise
What do you think of the kitchen ideas we've explored today?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks