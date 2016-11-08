The traditional home with a sparkling surprise

Is there anything more iconic than a classic American Colonial vernacular? Sentimental, romantic, bucolic and beautiful, American Colonial homes are eponymous with history, heritage and timelessness. Dating back to around 1876, this enduring style is one of the most popular. Boasting timber or brick façades, these dwellings generally come replete with two or three storeys, and distinctive gabled roofs.
Today's feature house is all this and more! An engaging mix of original Colonial features, paired with modern amenities, this property is exciting, homey and truly welcoming. With a sense of farmhouse character, plenty of charisma and a dazzling surprise, it's no wonder this dwelling is a so inviting.
Designed by the team at Madrid-based Canexel, Casa Wembley, as it is known, is a slice of North American architecture in La Rioja, near the city of Logroño. Colourful, engaging and a generous 200m², today's residence is an exciting exercise in nostalgia coupled with contemporary fittings, fixtures and necessities.
Classic and inviting, as we approach this home we're immediately instilled with a sense of homey luxury and cosiness. Boasting a classic box gable roof, the home features a huge upper storey with dormer windows and a sense of farmhouse nostalgia.
If you are a fan of colonial style, you are going to really enjoy this new-build home, which takes in all of the old-world essentials and pairs them with current amenities and necessities. One of these essentials includes the built-in garage. Clad in stone, it contrasts the timber-clad exterior perfectly and boosts this home's street appeal as well as its practicality.
With manicured lawn, gorgeous garden beds and an array of bright blooms, this home is modest yet impressive, and wonderfully welcoming.
Heading around to the rear of the home, we certainly aren't disappointed. Grand, dramatic and liveable, each element of this dwelling has been thoughtfully considered and appraised. The overall feeling is that this home just works. It is cohesive, with each detail cooperating perfectly with the next.
The combination roof houses plenty of additional living space, with an outdoor deck to take in some sun and bask during the summer.
Stepping back a little from the rear of the house, we're presented with that truly sparkling surprise! The gorgeously dazzling and alluring swimming pool ensures this property is a real entertainer. Whether you're hosting a pool party, a child's birthday or simply relaxing in the sun after a long day, this serenely idyllic lagoon is sure to see plenty of summertime action!
Ready to head inside? This entrance is spacious and welcoming, with plenty of those colonial aesthetics you love. A pastel peach colour scheme brings warmth into the dwelling, while the timber flooring exists throughout the entire residence. Luxurious and alluring, this home feels rather large inside, and is sure to impress those who step inside its four walls.
The architects and designers of this abode have certainly managed to capture the true essence of this property. Evoking a sense of family-friendliness, the living room is comfortable and cosy. A fireplace takes centre stage, while the large sliding doors open up to the expansive terrace and pool beyond.
In keeping with the general age-defiant ambience, timber ceiling beams have been left to create a rustic aura, all the while being paired with contemporary features.
Another wonderful surprise within this dwelling is the lively lime green cooking area. Replete with all the mod cons, and a compact yet practical layout, this kitchen is exciting and eye-catching. The kitchen has been set up to utilise one wall of the room, which has left enough space to include a casual dining area and breakfast space.
With a huge volume of natural light, ample windows and a bright colour scheme, this area is sure to leave an impression.
In the bathroom we see that the designers have opted to include the green colour scheme into the bathroom. Here it takes up the painted portion of the room, and is matched against dark floor tiles and white wall tiles. With sleek finishes and clean lines, this contemporary kitchen is sure to age gracefully, and offer the family residence a large and usable bathroom.
Last, but certainly not least, we check out one of the bedrooms. Set up with a teenager in mind, this room looks out over the side area of the property, and boasts a spacious 15m² layout.
For a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, this dwelling has perfectly accommodated its target occupants. It is laid out in a methodical and characterful manner, with plenty of space to entertain guests, or simply relax with family. Stylish, timeless and seamlessly planned, we're sure this abode will survive to witness many generations of contented residents.
