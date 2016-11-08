The traditional home with a sparkling surprise

Is there anything more iconic than a classic American Colonial vernacular? Sentimental, romantic, bucolic and beautiful, American Colonial homes are eponymous with history, heritage and timelessness. Dating back to around 1876, this enduring style is one of the most popular. Boasting timber or brick façades, these dwellings generally come replete with two or three storeys, and distinctive gabled roofs.

Today's feature house is all this and more! An engaging mix of original Colonial features, paired with modern amenities, this property is exciting, homey and truly welcoming. With a sense of farmhouse character, plenty of charisma and a dazzling surprise, it's no wonder this dwelling is a so inviting.

Designed by the team at Madrid-based Canexel, Casa Wembley, as it is known, is a slice of North American architecture in La Rioja, near the city of Logroño. Colourful, engaging and a generous 200m², today's residence is an exciting exercise in nostalgia coupled with contemporary fittings, fixtures and necessities.