Woodworking ideas: 9 gorgeous gazebos you'll want in your garden

Pavilions, kiosks, belvederes, follies, pergolas, pagodas, rotundas, alcoves or arbours—whatever you call them, gazebos have been a garden fixture for centuries, and it's not hard to see why. These fabulous domestic accessories are perfect for decorating your garden or terrace, and offer a range of functional decorative options as well as stylistic variety.
Are you looking to impart a little pizzazz within your exterior living space? Or create somewhere to entertain? Maybe you want to ensure the children have somewhere shady to play while enjoying the warm weather. Whatever your desire or need, we're here to inspire you with 9 gorgeous garden gazebos. These canopies come in a range of different styles, to suit a selection of different outdoor spaces. Would you like to check them out? Read on below and start planning your garden makeover today!
Combining an Asian style with minimalist features, this gorgeous gazebo definitely ticks all of the boxes. Offering a pitched roof and exposed timber beams, this design is engaging and climate appropriate.
When you have a garden, you generally want to make the most of it, and an outdoor kitchen is the perfect solution! This gazebo is wonderfully inviting, with curtains to keep the sun out, as well as a lovely oven to cook pizza and all manner of delicious culinary treats.
Fancy a high tea get-together with some friends? A gazebo can really step things up a notch and offer a gorgeous location for a luxury afternoon tea in the garden. Once again, curtains are added to stop any unwanted drafts or glaring sunlight from streaming in.
Improving the elegance and refinement of the garden, this next example is a wonderfully crisp and clean design. Painted white, with a built-in fireplace this ultra-opulent yet shabby-chic setup is a tasteful and enchanting way to spend your time outdoors.
The architects of this porch-cum-gazebo have utilised the shape of the house's wall to offer a relaxing place to chat, relax, and socialise with friends and family members. Connected to the uncovered terrace space means this is a perfect all-weather area, and ideal for entertaining.
Probably one of the most iconic and well recognised of all gazebo styles, this gorgeous example boasts a meandering path towards its entrance, as well as an enclosed gate and balustrade. Perfect for hiding away with a cup of tea and a good book, this little garden getaway is sure to boost your outdoor allure.
Traditional and perfect for those who enjoy a luxurious and classic garden centrepiece, this gazebo is fitted with a tiled room, as well as plenty of space to eat breakfast or lunch out of the sun. Additionally, small lights have been installed to accommodate the area during the evening.
At number 8 this gazebo is ideal for a position in your garden. Constructed from stylish timber and a shingle roof, the all-weather space would look glorious surrounded by greenery and plant life.
Last on our list at number 9 we check out this large, rustic setup. This stylish yet raw gazebo boasts strong and study pillars, which help promote a mood and aura of character and charm. Ideal for dinner, or sitting with friends for lunch, the large size of this pavilion means it would be perfect for entertaining.
