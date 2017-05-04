Woodworking ideas: 9 gorgeous gazebos you'll want in your garden

Pavilions, kiosks, belvederes, follies, pergolas, pagodas, rotundas, alcoves or arbours—whatever you call them, gazebos have been a garden fixture for centuries, and it's not hard to see why. These fabulous domestic accessories are perfect for decorating your garden or terrace, and offer a range of functional decorative options as well as stylistic variety.

Are you looking to impart a little pizzazz within your exterior living space? Or create somewhere to entertain? Maybe you want to ensure the children have somewhere shady to play while enjoying the warm weather. Whatever your desire or need, we're here to inspire you with 9 gorgeous garden gazebos. These canopies come in a range of different styles, to suit a selection of different outdoor spaces. Would you like to check them out? Read on below and start planning your garden makeover today!