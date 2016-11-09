9 simple tricks to make your bathroom more luxurious

Imagine slipping into a bathroom where the light is warm, the bathmat thick and there is that ever so sumptuous feel of luxury. Well, no matter how small or simple your bathroom decor, it's fairly easy to create this kind of decadent bathroom ambience. Don't believe us? Come and check out 9 ways to make your bathroom more luxurious. We've included some super simple solutions, and others you could turn into your very own DIY project. Enjoy!
No matter how much you love the zing of an energetic colour scheme, there is just no escaping the fact that a decadent bathroom is often a neutral coloured bathroom. So tone down the colours and indulge in soft greys and subdued natural tones.
Bathrooms are often damp places where there are lots of opportunities to play around with stone features. A little pebble garden like this is really easy to install and will add that certain spa-like ambiance.
Wooden floor tiles aren't nearly as expensive as you might imagine in the bathroom. After all, the floor space is rarely expansive so you don't need to buy too many. If you have a shower room, consider adding a wooden floor like this. It's an easy DIY project.
This gorgeously lit bathroom is surely a persuasive argument for the power of good bathroom lighting. Strip lights are really best if hidden beneath a feature to create this kind of warm, glowing effect. You might even want to install dimmers as well.
The simplest little bathroom accessories can have a big effect on a small bathroom. This little bathroom has a great bath tray with lots of rooms for little treats.
Gardens are really easy to maintain in the bathroom because you have good water access and most areas are generally waterproof. They also love the humid climate so they'll often do really well. Of course, a bathroom garden like this adds a super decadent feel too.
A little tray of decadence is really cheap and easy to set-up. Roll up the hand-towels hotel style and create the perfect assortment of precious scents, candles and little soaps.
The funky light-shade adds a warm and earthy touch to this bathroom. A good shade is super easy to change out and can totally change the look and feel of the bathroom.
A luxurious bathroom is never cluttered with an assorted of products. All those little bottles and tubes are hidden away out of sight. Instead, you have a perfectly colour coordinated collection of products on display. This includes the matching towels too!
For more home decorating inspiration, have a look at The best colour for every room of your home.