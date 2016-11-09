Your browser is out-of-date.

9 simple tricks to make your bathroom more luxurious

April Kennedy April Kennedy
appartement haussmanien à Neuilly sur Seine, Agence KP Agence KP Classic style bathroom
Imagine slipping into a bathroom where the light is warm, the bathmat thick and there is that ever so sumptuous feel of luxury. Well, no matter how small or simple your bathroom decor, it's fairly easy to create this kind of decadent bathroom ambience. Don't believe us? Come and check out 9 ways to make your bathroom more luxurious. We've included some super simple solutions, and others you could turn into your very own DIY project. Enjoy!

1. Neutral colour scheme

appartement haussmanien à Neuilly sur Seine, Agence KP Agence KP Classic style bathroom
No matter how much you love the zing of an energetic colour scheme, there is just no escaping the fact that a decadent bathroom is often a neutral coloured bathroom. So tone down the colours and indulge in soft greys and subdued natural tones.

2. Dry pebble garden

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Bathrooms are often damp places where there are lots of opportunities to play around with stone features. A little pebble garden like this is really easy to install and will add that certain spa-like ambiance.

3. Wooden tiles over the shower floor

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos BC Arquitetos Modern bathroom
Wooden floor tiles aren't nearly as expensive as you might imagine in the bathroom. After all, the floor space is rarely expansive so you don't need to buy too many. If you have a shower room, consider adding a wooden floor like this. It's an easy DIY project.

4. Subdued bathroom lighting

Элегантность эргономики, Lotos Design Lotos Design Modern bathroom Stone Beige
This gorgeously lit bathroom is surely a persuasive argument for the power of good bathroom lighting. Strip lights are really best if hidden beneath a feature to create this kind of warm, glowing effect. You might even want to install dimmers as well.

5. Bath tray and accessories

Fresh apartments, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimalist style bathroom
The simplest little bathroom accessories can have a big effect on a small bathroom. This little bathroom has a great bath tray with lots of rooms for little treats.

6. Bathroom garden

homify Modern bathroom
Gardens are really easy to maintain in the bathroom because you have good water access and most areas are generally waterproof. They also love the humid climate so they'll often do really well. Of course, a bathroom garden like this adds a super decadent feel too.

7. Little tray of decadence

Interiorismo para residencia en Altozano Morelia, Dovela Interiorismo Dovela Interiorismo BathroomDecoration
A little tray of decadence is really cheap and easy to set-up. Roll up the hand-towels hotel style and create the perfect assortment of precious scents, candles and little soaps.

8. Upgrade the light fittings

Dream Bathroom, Sculleries of Stockbridge Sculleries of Stockbridge BathroomLighting
The funky light-shade adds a warm and earthy touch to this bathroom. A good shade is super easy to change out and can totally change the look and feel of the bathroom.

9. Colour coordinate subdued tones

Marble Vanity Unit Ligneous Designs BathroomStorage
A luxurious bathroom is never cluttered with an assorted of products. All those little bottles and tubes are hidden away out of sight. Instead, you have a perfectly colour coordinated collection of products on display. This includes the matching towels too!

If you have any more bathroom tips for us, let us know!

