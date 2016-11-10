8 brilliant shelving and storage tricks for your bathroom

Make the most of your bathroom space with good bathroom storage. The bathroom will be clutter-free, blissfully organised and easy to use. But how can you do that when your bathroom is full of lots of narrow, hard to reach spaces? Well, no one option works for every bathroom. So it really helps to look at lots of bathroom storage ideas and consider the shape of the room. Try to customise as much as possible so your storage shelves or cabinets continue the lines in the room and make things look as uncluttered as possible. It's always good to have a combination of closed and open shelves too. Looking for inspiration? Come with us to check out 8 shelving and storage ideas for your bathroom. There are lots of bathroom ideas here that should get you thinking about the decorative potential of your bathroom storage, too…