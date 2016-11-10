A simple little home in the countryside

We've said it time and time again here at homify; great things often come in small packages. Today's feature home is no exception, and opts for the 'less is more' aesthetic with grace and refinement. As we see compact homes increasing in popularity, it's important to remember that size doesn't necessarily mean compromising on modern necessities or amenities. Quite the opposite in fact—this dwelling boasts everything one might need for cosy and comfy 21st-century living, while offering it all up in a neat, tidy and sophisticated package.

Conceived, planned and undertaken by Toki Architect Design Office, this property boasts strong design lines and interesting angular forms. A contemporary take on more traditional architecture, the structure balances heritage features such as the pitched roof with other more modern aesthetics like the colour scheme.

Unique and inviting, we'd love to take you on a tour of this interesting property. Read on below and check out this intriguing and inspiring abode!