12 smart tricks to renew your home on a budget

Dining room, Pixers Pixers Minimalist dining room Multicolored
Like all things in life, your home is something that eventually requires an upgrade. Trends transform, styles shift, and over time your dwelling requires a renewal and a refresh. But how can you adjust and modify your abode without spending a fortune? Luckily, with a little innovation, creativity and simplicity, you can easily give your house or apartment a facelift without breaking the bank. 

Whether you are looking to refresh the ambience of your living space, or update your entrance, we've got some helpful hints that are sure to inspire. When revising your interior on a shoestring, it's often a good idea to think simply and opt for solutions that are easy yet effective. 

Would you like to learn more, and see how we'd inexpensively renew a home? We've gathered our top 12 tips below… check them out and read on below! 

1. Give some of your old furniture a new start with a lick of paint, paired with some chic, curated accessories

Home Staging Reetdachhaus auf Sylt, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
2. Get a little Mondrian-esque with your interior by adding a bold and eye-catching wall mural

Mondrian Pixers Minimalist dining room Multicolored mondrian,art,modern art,wall mural,wallpaper
If you need assistance with the décor and design of your abode, you might want to consider chatting to a professional interior designer. You can find a range via the homify website and get started immediately!

3. Remove the render from your internal walls and embrace the shabby chic exposed brick underneath

Shoreditch Project, The Wood Galleries The Wood Galleries Modern walls & floors
4. Within your workspace, opt for shelving of different sizes, and consider making some yourself. A DIY project will look wonderfully unique and jazz up your interior instantly!

PLAN DESK, JAMES TATTERSALL JAMES TATTERSALL Modern walls & floors
5. Simple and sophisticated, you can order the books in your bookshelf by their colour. This will create an attention-grabbing aesthetic that is essentially free to undertake…

A Garden Located in Broadgates Road with a Great Landscape, BTL Property LTD BTL Property LTD Modern walls & floors
6. Do you have light fittings you don’t particularly like? Give them a coat of paint and install a soft, warm bulb to promote an inviting ambience and atmosphere

Lighting detail by WN Interiors of Poole homify Industrial style living room
7. Simple and effective, altering the colour of your internal walls is sure to completely rejuvenate your home’s aesthetic, without breaking the bank

A Rented NY Apartment with a Sense of History, Heart Home magazine Heart Home magazine Industrial style living room
8. Take advantage of fresh blooms and add flowers and indoor plants to your home. This is guaranteed to refresh your domestic vibe, while detoxifying and purifying the air.

Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style bedroom
9. Within the bathroom, you should try to impart a neutral colour scheme through paint or tiles, while adding bursts of colour from your accessories

Bathroom by WN Interiors homify Industrial style bathroom
10. For something a little different, boost your compact washroom’s atmosphere with a coloured shower curtain, and recessed mood lighting

homify Industrial style bathroom Concrete Grey
11. Fancy yourself an avid DIYer? Try your hand at carving some domestic accessories, such as letters, picture frames, or even furniture!

Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style bedroom
12. For a thorough alteration in the mood within your dwelling, install some coloured bulbs or lights that will project a bright and illuminating aura throughout your home

Kensington luxury modern warehouse, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Industrial style living room White
Do you have any other tips or tricks? Leave them in the comments below!

