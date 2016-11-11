12 smart tricks to renew your home on a budget

Like all things in life, your home is something that eventually requires an upgrade. Trends transform, styles shift, and over time your dwelling requires a renewal and a refresh. But how can you adjust and modify your abode without spending a fortune? Luckily, with a little innovation, creativity and simplicity, you can easily give your house or apartment a facelift without breaking the bank.

Whether you are looking to refresh the ambience of your living space, or update your entrance, we've got some helpful hints that are sure to inspire. When revising your interior on a shoestring, it's often a good idea to think simply and opt for solutions that are easy yet effective.

Would you like to learn more, and see how we'd inexpensively renew a home? We've gathered our top 12 tips below… check them out and read on below!